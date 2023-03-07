Wessex countdown starts...

The time is ticking to be part of the unique experience of the Wessex Band Course.

The countdown has started for the 2023 Wessex Band Summer School Course.

It will be the 52nd time that the leading week long course — open to all brass, wind and percussion players of all levels and abilities will take place.

It will be led by Musical Director Michael Fowles alongside a team of internationally renowned musical staff. Students are given the chance to develop, playing a wide and exciting range of music whilst having fun and making new friends.

Excited

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are excited to see our Training Band return for the first time since Covid. This is a great ensemble for players up to Grade 4 standard and will see players enjoy a musical week of fun and friendship.

For players above Grade 4, we have both a Wind Band and a Brass Band, so why not bring the whole family or friends and enjoy the experience."

Welcome back

Speaking about the course, Chairperson, Matt Stimpson told 4BR: "The excitement is building and we can't wait to welcome back students to the returning Training Band.

The roots of the course are firmly in the youth band movement, and seeing players grow year on year has always been a huge reason why we work so hard to ensure members get the very most out of our course.

He added: "If you are 9 or 99, there is a place for you in the Wessex family. There's still places available for 2023 so we'd highly recommend you get your applications in soon so you don't miss out!"

The Wessex Band Summer School 2023 will run from Monday 31st July to Saturday 5th August, and will end with a concert at The Exchange, Sturminster Newton, on the final day Organisers

Time, place and cost

The non-residential course is held at Sturminster Newton High School in North Dorset.

Students can camp on-site, while you can choose to stay in one of the many guest houses or hotels in the area. Camping, which is run by the Wessex Camping Committee fosters a sense of community on the course. There is also a fantastic canteen ready to serve breakfast, lunch and snacks at break times.

The Wessex Band Summer School 2023 will run from Monday 31st July to Saturday 5th August, and will end with a concert at The Exchange, Sturminster Newton, on the final day.

The best bit, the course is only £175!

More information:

For more information and to book your place for the 2023 course, visit www.wessexband.com