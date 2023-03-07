                 

*
banner

News

Wessex countdown starts...

The time is ticking to be part of the unique experience of the Wessex Band Course.

Wesex
  It will be the 52nd time that the course has taken place

Tuesday, 07 March 2023

        

The countdown has started for the 2023 Wessex Band Summer School Course.

It will be the 52nd time that the leading week long course — open to all brass, wind and percussion players of all levels and abilities will take place.

It will be led by Musical Director Michael Fowles alongside a team of internationally renowned musical staff. Students are given the chance to develop, playing a wide and exciting range of music whilst having fun and making new friends.

Excited

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are excited to see our Training Band return for the first time since Covid. This is a great ensemble for players up to Grade 4 standard and will see players enjoy a musical week of fun and friendship.

For players above Grade 4, we have both a Wind Band and a Brass Band, so why not bring the whole family or friends and enjoy the experience."

Welcome back

Speaking about the course, Chairperson, Matt Stimpson told 4BR: "The excitement is building and we can't wait to welcome back students to the returning Training Band.

The roots of the course are firmly in the youth band movement, and seeing players grow year on year has always been a huge reason why we work so hard to ensure members get the very most out of our course.

He added: "If you are 9 or 99, there is a place for you in the Wessex family. There's still places available for 2023 so we'd highly recommend you get your applications in soon so you don't miss out!"

The Wessex Band Summer School 2023 will run from Monday 31st July to Saturday 5th August, and will end with a concert at The Exchange, Sturminster Newton, on the final dayOrganisers

Time, place and cost

The non-residential course is held at Sturminster Newton High School in North Dorset.

Students can camp on-site, while you can choose to stay in one of the many guest houses or hotels in the area. Camping, which is run by the Wessex Camping Committee fosters a sense of community on the course. There is also a fantastic canteen ready to serve breakfast, lunch and snacks at break times.

The Wessex Band Summer School 2023 will run from Monday 31st July to Saturday 5th August, and will end with a concert at The Exchange, Sturminster Newton, on the final day.

The best bit, the course is only £175!

More information:

For more information and to book your place for the 2023 course, visit www.wessexband.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Japan

Report & Results: 2023 Japan Brass Band Ensemble National Championship

March 7 • The major Japanese ensemble competition returned for teh first time in three years.

Perth

Scottish Championship line-ups confirmed

March 7 • The line-ups for the Scottish Championships this weekend in Perth have now been fully confirmed.

Wesex

Wessex countdown starts...

March 7 • The time is ticking to be part of the unique experience of the Wessex Band Course.

Enderby

New four fit in at Enderby

March 7 • Four new players have quickly fitted in with the Enderby Band.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2023

Saturday 11 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2023

Sunday 12 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Open Rehearsal

Sunday 12 March • Kedington Community Centre, Great Meadow, Arms Lane, Kedington, Haverhill, CB9 7QQ CB9 7QQ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 12 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Syston Band

March 7 • We are looking for a Solo Horn and a Flugelhorn to join our enthusiastic 4th section Brass Band.. The Band meet on Mondays 7.30 to 9.15pm at Syston Conservative Club..

Easingwold Town Band

March 7 • We are a 4th section band with vacancies for soprano and front-row cornet. A long-established part of our local community, we offer a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Rehearsals Monday 7.30 - 9.15pm.

Newstead Brass

March 6 • After achieving a very respectable 5th place at the Midlands Area Championship, why not join Nottinghamshire's premier brass band and help us to grow further?. . We have a vacancy for Principal EEb Bass.

Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top