Scottish Championship line-ups confirmed

The line-ups for the Scottish Championships this weekend in Perth have now been fully confirmed.

Perth
  Perth Concert Hall will host the event.

Tuesday, 07 March 2023

        

51 bands will compete at the Scottish Championships in Perth on the weekend of the 11th & 12th March.

It is a highly encouraging entry, with a dozen bands in the Fourth Section and with a trio of non-competitive bands also taking the opportunity to enjoy the event.

Qualifiers

Two bands will qualify for the Royal Albert Hall National Final, with the winning band also being invited to represent the nation at the 2024 European Championships on Palanga.

A brace of bands also invited to compete in each of the Cheltenham National Finals in September.

The action starts on the Saturday with the Third, Second and First Sections, followed by the non-competitive, Fourth and Championship Sections on the Sunday.

Looking forward

SBBA president Carrie Boax is looking forward to welcoming all bands and supporters to the championships without the challenges posed by Covid restrictions.

Carrie said: "No more physical spacing on stage, goodbye, metre stick, no mask wearing, and no cleaning and sanitising various aspects of the facility, all of which made last year's contest a very surreal, stressful and strange experience for many people.

But with typical brass band resilience, we got through it — and now 12 months later we are back — and may I offer everyone associated with the contest the warmest of welcomes!"

No more physical spacing on stage, goodbye, metre stick, no mask wearing, and no cleaning and sanitising various aspects of the facilitySBBA President, Carrie Boax

Competing bands:

Championship Section:

Sunday 12th March
Adjudicators: Sandy Smith & John Ward

1. Bon-Accord Silver (Adam Cooke)
2. Bo'ness & Carriden (Gary Cutt)
3. Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)
4. Dalmellington (Erik Janssen)
5. Johnstone (Colin McKenzie)
6. Kingdom Brass (Corsin Tuor)
7. Kirkintilloch Kelvin Brass (Thomas Wyss)
8. the cooperation band (Mike Fowles)
9. Unison Kinneil (Raymond Tennant)
10. Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs)


First Section:

Saturday 11th March
Adjudicators: Sandy Smith & John Ward

1. Bathgate (Mareika Gray)
2. Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)
3. Dunaskin Doon (Paul Drury)
4. Granite City Brass (Bruce Wallace)
5. Kirkintilloch Band (Hedley Benson)
6. Lochgelly (Chris Shanks)
7. Newmains & District (Michael Marzella)
8. Newtongrange Silver (Anne Crookston)
9. Tullis Russell Mills (George Cameron)


Second Section:

Saturday 11th March
Adjudicators: Sandy Smith & John Ward

1. Annan Town (Lewis Wilkinson)
2. Broxburn & Livingston (Bryan Allen)
3. Clackmannan District (Paul Drury)
4. Dysart Colliery Silver (Lynda Nicholson)
5. Irvine & Dreghorn Brass (Lewis Bettles)
6. Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier)
7. Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Scott Walker)
8. Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel)
9. Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good)
10. St. David's Brass (John A Dickson)
11. St. Ronan's Silver (David McLeod)


Third Section:

Saturday 11th March
Adjudicators Brett Baker & David Ashworth

1. Arbroath & Carnoustie (Audrey Bird)
2. Brass Sounds Inverclyde (Joshua Parkhill)
3. Croy Silver (Kenneth Blackwood)
4. Langholm Town (Chris Bradley)
5. Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan)
6. Selkirk Silver (Charlie Farren)
7. Shotts St. Patrick's Brass (Andy Shaw)
8. Stranraer Brass (Angela Miller)
10. Whitburn Heartlands (Paul Kiernan)


Fourth Section:

Sunday 12th March
Adjudicators: Brett Baker & David Ashworth

1. Bon-Accord B (Jennifer Cook)
2. Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig)
3. Coalburn Intermediate (David Fehilly)
4. Dundee Instrumental (Robert McDonald)
5. Dunfermline City Brass (Andy Shaw)
6. Hawick Saxhorn (Stuart Black)
7. Highland Brass (Mark Bell)
8. Kirkton Brass Bathgate (Simon Railton)
9. MacTaggart Scott Loanhead (Peter Holmes)
10. Peebles Burgh (David Robb)
11. Penicuik Silver (Douglas Anderson)
12. Turiff Silver (Matt Bailey)


Non-Contesting:

Section 4B Sunday 12th March
Adjudicator David Hamilton

1. Brass Central Strathearn (Tom Smith)
2. Clackmannan District Youth & Development (Luci Lamb)
3. Forfar Instrumental (Donald Innes)

        

