Old Boys brace head to Perth

Two players from 1st Old Boys will perform with bands at the Scottish Championships this weekend.

Belfast based 1st Old Boys Band (1OB) will be sending musicians to help bands competing at the Scottish Championship in Perth on the weekend.

The 2022 NIBA Champion will be exporting its talents en masse in 2024 to represent Northern Ireland at the 2024 European Championships in Palanga, but for the time being it is a brace of players that will make the trip across the Irish Sea.

Players

Principal Eb Bass Andrew Milligan will be playing Bb bass with Bon Accord directed by Adam Cooke, whilst his 1OB comrade, Daniel Sharpe, former principal horn of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will be playing solo horn with Unison Kinneil directed by Raymond Tennant.

A 10B band spokesperson told 4BR: "Both musicians are looking forward to sharing the stage with their respective bands and making new friends. It's great that we can have this movement of players between our communities that helps bands and musical friendship."