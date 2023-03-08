                 

News

European Soloist semi finalists announced

20 young players will head to Malmo to battle it out for the 9th European Soloist title.

European Championships
  The finalists will be looking to be crowned European Champion

Wednesday, 08 March 2023

        

20 talented young performers from ten different countries have qualified to perform in the semi-final stage of the 9th European Soloist Competition in Malmo.

The event forms part of the 2023 European Brass Band Championship Festival and saw an initial field of 37 entrants. The semi-final will be held on May 1st, where the competitors on six different brass and percussion instruments will perform a 10-minute recital of their own-choice music.

Very high

Speaking about the entries, EBBA Music Commission Chairperson, Chris King said: "The standard was very high, and the entrants should all be very proud of their performances.

We feel that the future of brass and percussion playing, and of brass bands in Europe is in very good hands."

Finalists

Three performers will be chosen for the concerto Finale Concert at the Palladium, Malmö on Wednesday 3rd May. They will be accompanied by Concord Brass Band conducted by Andreas Hanson and will be able to perform concerto works from Philip Sparke, Gareth Wood, Martin Ellerby, Edward Gregson, Philip Wilby and Paul Creston.

Semi Finalists:


Cornet:

Oriane Bruckel (Switzerland)
Simon Gabriel (Switzerland)
Cedric Ritler (Switzerland)
Holger Sandegaard Johansen (Denmark)

Tenor horn

Daniel Marsh (England)

Baritone

Thibaut De Bondt (Belgium)
Baptiste Sauthier (Switzerland)

Trombone

Wilco Kamminga (The Netherlands)
Joshua Parkhill (Scotland)
Gemma Riley (England)

Euphonium

Adria Cisneros Abril (Spain)
Tom De Laet (Belgium)
Danieke Faber (The Netherlands)
StÃ©phanie Gaspoz (Switzerland)
Lorenz Havermans (Belgium)
Peter McDonough (Wales)
Linus Tschopp (Switzerland)

Marimba

Jacob Aurell (Sweden)
Jonas Florin Elmiger (Switzerland)
Hannes Vonmetz (Italy)

        

