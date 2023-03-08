                 

*
banner

News

New MD at Moulton Brass

Kirsty Woodhouse has been appointed the new MD at Moulton 77 Brass

Kirsty
  Kirsty takes over at the helm at Moulton 77 Brass.

Wednesday, 08 March 2023

        

Moulton 77 Brass has announced the appointment of Kirsty Woodhouse as their new Musical Director.

Kirsty has been involved in banding for many years and currently plays flugel horn with City of Coventry Band.

Well known

She has also conducted rehearsals for them as well as Corby Silver Band and Gretton Silver Band on a number of occasions, and is well known for her freelance work with World of Brass recordings at major events such as the British Open, European, Brass in Concert and National Championships.

The bands stated that they were looking forward to a long and successful time with Kirsty as MD and growing the band back to full strength including returning to the area contests in 2024.

        

TAGS: Moulton 77 Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Dyke

Thomas farewell from Black Dyke

March 8 • The Yorkshire Area victory marked the final performance of Daniel Thomas with Black Dyke Band as he moves to take up new work role.

Sarah Groarke Booth

Regency workshop for Groarke-Booth

March 8 • Sarah Groarke-Booth will lead a free Area workshop and concert with Regent Brass and Regent Community Brass this Sunday.

Regionals

West of England Area detailed announced

March 8 • The schedule and line-up of bands for the West of England Regional Championships have been revealed by the organisers.

Creative Scotland

Creative celebrations in Scotland

March 8 • 20 years of Creative Scotland's Youth Music Initiative was celebrated with an inclusive event in Johnstone.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2023

Saturday 11 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2023

Sunday 12 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Open Rehearsal

Sunday 12 March • Kedington Community Centre, Great Meadow, Arms Lane, Kedington, Haverhill, CB9 7QQ CB9 7QQ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 12 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Syston Band

March 7 • We are looking for a Solo Horn and a Flugelhorn to join our enthusiastic 4th section Brass Band.. The Band meet on Mondays 7.30 to 9.15pm at Syston Conservative Club..

Easingwold Town Band

March 7 • We are a 4th section band with vacancies for soprano and front-row cornet. A long-established part of our local community, we offer a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Rehearsals Monday 7.30 - 9.15pm.

Newstead Brass

March 6 • After achieving a very respectable 5th place at the Midlands Area Championship, why not join Nottinghamshire's premier brass band and help us to grow further?. . We have a vacancy for Principal EEb Bass.

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top