New MD at Moulton Brass

Moulton 77 Brass has announced the appointment of Kirsty Woodhouse as their new Musical Director.

Kirsty has been involved in banding for many years and currently plays flugel horn with City of Coventry Band.

She has also conducted rehearsals for them as well as Corby Silver Band and Gretton Silver Band on a number of occasions, and is well known for her freelance work with World of Brass recordings at major events such as the British Open, European, Brass in Concert and National Championships.

The bands stated that they were looking forward to a long and successful time with Kirsty as MD and growing the band back to full strength including returning to the area contests in 2024.