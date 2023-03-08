                 

West of England Area detailed announced

The schedule and line-up of bands for the West of England Regional Championships have been revealed by the organisers.

Regionals
  The Championships take place this weekend in Torquay

Wednesday, 08 March 2023

        

The West of England Regional Championship organisers have released details of the schedule and list of bands that will compete at the event at the Riviera Centre and Assembly Rooms this weekend.

Saturday (11th March) starts with the Third Section at 9.00am in The Forum at the Riviera Centre, followed by the First Section in the afternoon. The Fourth Section will take place at the nearby Assembly Rooms at 10.00am.

Sunday (12th March) starts with the Second Section at 9.30am in The Forum, followed by the Championship Section in the afternoon.

Qualifiers

With Flowers pre-qualified for the Royal Albert Hall National Final, two other bands will join them there, whilst three bands will qualify from each of the other sections for the Cheltenham National Finals.

Championship Section:

Sunday 12th March
The Forum
Draw: Noon
Commence: not before 2.30pm
Adjudicators: Morten E Hansen & Chris Jeans

Aldbourne (Glyn Williams)
Andover Town (Scott Stewart)
Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall)
Camborne (Ian Porthouse)
Filton Concert Brass (Erik Van De Kolk)
Flowers (Paul Holland)
Michelmersh Silver (Melvin White)
Roche Brass (Keith Maxwell)
St Dennis (Darren R Hawken)
Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith)
Woodfalls (Stephen Sykes)


First Section:

Saturday 11th March
The Forum
Draw: 11:00am
Commence: not before 1.30pm
Adjudicators: Chris Jeans & Johh Maines

A W Parker (Drybrook) (Joshua Ruck)
Bournemouth Concert Brass (Matthew Brown)
Camborne Brass (Alan Pope BEM)
Chalford (Steve Tubb)
City of Bristol Brass (Craig Roberts)
Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)
Glastonbury Brass (Kevin Smith)
Hatherleigh Silver (Matt Green)
Helston Town (John Berryman)
Hyde (Nigel Seaman)
Lanner & District Silver (David Johnson)
Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter)
Sherborne Town (Dave Shead)
Sidmouth Town (Adrian Harvey)
St Austell Town (Adam Glynn)
SW Comms (Chris Spreadbury)
Weston Brass (Ian Holmes)
Wotton-Under-Edge & District (David Lawrence)


Second Section:

Sunday 12th March
The Forum
Draw: 8:30am
Commence: 9:30am
Adjudicators: Christopher Bond & John Maines

Bream Silver (Hugh Bamford)
Cinderford (Steve Kane)
Denmead Brass (Estelle Flood)
Downton (Paul Williams)
Gosport Solent Brass (Phillip Littlemore)
Mount Charles (Jeremy Taylor)
New Forest Brass (Ian Luxford)
Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham)
Otterbourne Brass (James Smith)
Poole Borough (Lloyd Bartlett)
Redruth Town (David Nicholson)
Shrewton Silver (Mike Dunford)
Soundhouse Brass (Lee Clayson)
St Keverne (Karl Long)

Withdrawn:
Phoenix Brass Crewkerne
St Pinnock


Third Section:

Saturday 11th March
The Forum
Draw: 8:00am
Commence: 9:00am
Adjudicators: Christopher Bond & Tom Hutchinson

Bideford Town (Mark Durham)
Bratton Silver (Kyle Blake)
Cheltenham Silver (Adrian Jowett)
City of Bath Brass (Nigel Howard)
Exeter Railway (Gareth Davies)
Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne)
Midsomer Norton & Radstock Silver (Gareth Key)
Nailsworth Silver (Anri Adachi)
Pendeen Silver (Leonard Adams)
Pendennis Brass (Ben Elliott)
Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)
South Molton Town (David Boorer)
Swindon Brass (John Heritage)
Tewkesbury Town (Tommy Tynan)
Verwood Town (Kevin Smith)
Wroughton Silver (Neil Webb)


Fourth Section:

Saturday 11th March
The Assembly Rooms
Draw: 8:15am
Commence: 10:00am
Adjudicators: Dr Howard Evans & Morten E Hansen

Brunel Brass Academy (Daniel Hall)
Bugle Silver (Mark Phillips)
Chalford Academy (Steve Tubb)
Cheltenham Silver Academy (Colin Forster)
Illogan Sparnon Silver (Shaun Marsden)
Pillowell Silver (Ian Whitburn)
Saltash Town (Neil Ellis)
Shaftesbury Town Silver (Martin Hill)
Shanklin Town Brass (IoW) (Malcolm Lewis)
St Breward Silver (Tom Howard)
St Stythians (James Burns)
Test Valley Brass (Edward March)
Weymouth Concert Brass (Keith Espin)
Wincanton Silver (James White)

Withdrawn:
Indian Queens

        

