Regency workshop for Groarke-Booth

Conductor and adjudicator Sarah Groarke-Booth will be lead a special Area test-piece workshop and concert with Regent Brass and Regent Community Brass this weekend.

Sarah will lead Regent through the First Section set-work, 'A Day in the Life of a Knight' by Philip Lawrence as well as Stephen Bulla's Third Section composition, 'Chorale and Toccata' with Regent Community Brass.

Free

The free workshop will start at 1.00pm on Sunday 12th March, at Chalk Farm Salvation Army Hall, Haverstock Road, London (NW3 2BL) and will conclude with a short free concert at 5.00pm featuring both works and a few other pieces. People are welcome to make a donation to the Salvation Army.

Tickets:

Free tickets can be booked at:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/regent-brass-regent-community-brass-in-concert-tickets-576480507717