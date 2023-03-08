                 

*
banner

News

Regency workshop for Groarke-Booth

Sarah Groarke-Booth will lead a free Area workshop and concert with Regent Brass and Regent Community Brass this Sunday.

Sarah Groarke Booth
  Sarah will lead the day with the Regent Brass organisation

Wednesday, 08 March 2023

        

Conductor and adjudicator Sarah Groarke-Booth will be lead a special Area test-piece workshop and concert with Regent Brass and Regent Community Brass this weekend.

Sarah will lead Regent through the First Section set-work, 'A Day in the Life of a Knight' by Philip Lawrence as well as Stephen Bulla's Third Section composition, 'Chorale and Toccata' with Regent Community Brass.

Free

The free workshop will start at 1.00pm on Sunday 12th March, at Chalk Farm Salvation Army Hall, Haverstock Road, London (NW3 2BL) and will conclude with a short free concert at 5.00pm featuring both works and a few other pieces. People are welcome to make a donation to the Salvation Army.

Tickets:

Free tickets can be booked at:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/regent-brass-regent-community-brass-in-concert-tickets-576480507717

        

TAGS: Regent Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Black Dyke

Thomas farewell from Black Dyke

March 8 • The Yorkshire Area victory marked the final performance of Daniel Thomas with Black Dyke Band as he moves to take up new work role.

Sarah Groarke Booth

Regency workshop for Groarke-Booth

March 8 • Sarah Groarke-Booth will lead a free Area workshop and concert with Regent Brass and Regent Community Brass this Sunday.

Regionals

West of England Area detailed announced

March 8 • The schedule and line-up of bands for the West of England Regional Championships have been revealed by the organisers.

Creative Scotland

Creative celebrations in Scotland

March 8 • 20 years of Creative Scotland's Youth Music Initiative was celebrated with an inclusive event in Johnstone.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2023

Saturday 11 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2023

Sunday 12 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Open Rehearsal

Sunday 12 March • Kedington Community Centre, Great Meadow, Arms Lane, Kedington, Haverhill, CB9 7QQ CB9 7QQ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 12 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Syston Band

March 7 • We are looking for a Solo Horn and a Flugelhorn to join our enthusiastic 4th section Brass Band.. The Band meet on Mondays 7.30 to 9.15pm at Syston Conservative Club..

Easingwold Town Band

March 7 • We are a 4th section band with vacancies for soprano and front-row cornet. A long-established part of our local community, we offer a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Rehearsals Monday 7.30 - 9.15pm.

Newstead Brass

March 6 • After achieving a very respectable 5th place at the Midlands Area Championship, why not join Nottinghamshire's premier brass band and help us to grow further?. . We have a vacancy for Principal EEb Bass.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top