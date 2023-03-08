                 

Thomas farewell from Black Dyke

The Yorkshire Area victory marked the final performance of Daniel Thomas with Black Dyke Band as he moves to take up new work role.

Black Dyke
  The star marked his last performance with Black Dyke with a Yorkshire Area victory

Wednesday, 08 March 2023

        

The celebrations of supporters of Black Dyke Band following their unique second hat-trick of wins at the recent Yorkshire Regional Championships have been tempered by the news that their virtuoso euphonium star Daniel Thomas is to leave the band.

The Geneva Performance Artist has taken on a new job near Swindon which has meant relocating to the area with immediate effect, and which will see him undertake an extensive period of training over the next six months.

Fully appreciate

Speaking about his contribution to the Queensbury band, Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "We are all sad to see Dan leave, but fully appreciate his desire to further a professional work career. He is perhaps the most naturally gifted euphonium player I have ever worked with and his 10 years, six as solo euphonium have been marked by so many highlights."

He added: "His desire to improve and enhance his abilities has been incredible and he has become one of the great euphonium players of his generation and in Black Dyke history. We all wish him well."

Award winner

The former BBC Radio 2 Young Brass Award winner joined Black Dyke from Cory after initially making his mark at Tredegar, where he won the 'Best Euphonium' prize as part of their 2013 British Open victory.

He was presented with the Geoffrey Whitham Memorial Trophy again in 2019 and also won the 'Best Instrumentalist' prize at the Yorkshire Championships in 2017.

A Masters Degree alumnus of the RNCM in Manchester, in 2023 he commissioned and performed the world premiere of the Judith Bingham's 'Euphonium Concerto', 'Venice'.

Thanks

Speaking exclusively to 4BR, he said: "It has been a very difficult decision to make, and I must thank Prof Childs and everyone at Black Dyke for their support after knowing it would mean me leaving the band.

Playing at Black Dyke has been an incredible honour and continuous thrill. They are the hardest working band around and the standards they uphold week after week are truly astonishing.

I'm sad to leave, but the friends and memories I've made during my nine years will remain with me forever."

Playing at Black Dyke has been an incredible honour and continuous thrillDaniel Thomas

Supportive

He added: "I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Prof Childs, not only for giving me the opportunity to play at Black Dyke, but for being incredibly supportive during my entire playing life.

It's a new chapter, but one which I hope will allow me to balance an exciting new job with equally exciting playing opportunities in the future."

4BR understands that the new solo euphonium at Black Dyke Band will be announced shortly.

        

