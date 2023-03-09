Spring Festival line-ups confirmed

The line-up of bands competing in the Grand Shield, Senior Cup and Senior Trophy have been conformed by the event organisers.

The line-ups for the Grand Shield, Senior Cup and Senior Trophy which make up the series of qualification contests at the 2023 British Open Spring Festival have been announced.

The event takes place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool on Saturday 13th May.

Grand Shield

As has become customary, the British Open test piece, 'The World Rejoicing â€” Symphonic Variations on a Lutheran Chorale' will be used as the set work for the Grand Shield. Two bands will qualify for the 2023 British Open Championships.

Senior Cup

Philip Sparke's popular 'A London Overture' will face the bands in the Senior Cup.

Commissioned for the Dutch National Championships in 1984 it has been performed at numerous major events around the world since â€” including the 1991 European Championship, the First Section National Finals in 1992 and the First Section Regional Championships in 2015.

Senior Trophy

Edrich Siebert's exciting arrangement of Cesar Franck's symphonic poem 'The Accursed Huntsman' (Le Chasseur Maudit) will face the bands in the Senior Trophy.

First used at the 1973 British Open Championship, but rarely played in intervening years, it was also used at the Grand Shield in 1987.

The original tale, not unlike that which inspired 'Tam O'Shanter's Ride', is inspired by the balled 'The Wild Hunter', and of a German nobleman who defies the teachings of the Sabbath to go hunting on a Sunday morning â€” resulting in the hunter becoming the hunted by demons for all eternity.

Bands have been informed which segment of the draw they will compete in.



The Parc & Dare band replaced Burry Port as the qualifying band to the Senior Trophy from the recent Welsh Open Championships.

Denis Wick

Grand Shield:

Test-piece: The World Rejoicing â€” Symphonic Variations on a Lutheran Chorale (Edward Gregson)

Draw: 9.00am/12.40pm

Start: 10.00am

Ashton under Lyne

Camborne Town

Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

City of Bradford

City of Hull

Dalmellington

Friary Brass

Hepworth

Milnrow

NASUWT Riverside

Oldham Band (Lees)

Pemberton Old Wigan DW

Rainford

Ratby Co-operative

Reg Vardy

Skelmanthorpe

The GUS Band

Wantage

Whitburn

Wingates





Senior Cup:

Test-piece: A London Overture (Philip Sparke)

Draw: 10.30am/1.20pm

Start: 11.30am

Acceler8 Band

Aveley & Newham

Boarshurst Silver

Brass Band of Central England

City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) M1

Derwent Brass

East London Brass

Elland Silver

Fishburn

Kingdom Brass

Kirkintilloch

Llwydcoed

Newtongrange Silver

Redbridge

Roche Brass

Shepherd Group

St Dennis

Unite the Union

Verwood Concert Brass

Woodfalls





Senior Trophy:

Test-piece: The Accursed Huntsman (Cesar Franck arr. Edrich Siebert)

Draw: 10.00am/1.00pm

Start: 11.00am

Amersham

Blackburn & Darwen

Easington Colliery

Ebbw Valley Brass

Eccles Borough

Enderby

Filton Concert Brass

Granite City Brass

Hatfield & Askern Colliery

Haverhill Silver

Longridge

Parc & Dare

Pontardulais

Stannington Brass

Thoresby Colliery

Thundersley Brass

Tongwynlais Temperance

Tylorstown

Unison Kinneil

Vernon Building Society

Yorkshire Imperial