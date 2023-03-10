New leadership at Tredegar

Management changes at Tredegar sees a new Chairperson at the helm to drive further artistic success.

Tredegar Band has announced that its long serving cornet player David Thomas has become its new Chairperson.

The appointment marks a significant change in the Welsh band's management structure as it looks to explore further artistic projects and build on its concert and contest profile.

Invaluable

A spokesperson told 4BR: "David has been an integral part of Tredegar Band for a number of years, even when not playing with us on a regular basis. His professional management experience as well as his playing talent is invaluable to us, so we are delighted that he has agreed to take on the role.

It will enable us to build on the artistic successes under Ian Porthouse and give him the extra level of management support required for the band's future development."

Death of stalwart

The band also announced the death of one of its stalwart supporters, Colin Dowd, who for many years alongside his wife Beryl had been an active member of an invaluable backroom team looking after the maintenance and upkeep of the band's rehearsal facilities.