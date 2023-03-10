Final call for UniBrass early birds

If you want to book an early place on the UniBrass Foundation Band Camp then you had better be quick.

A final call has gone out for people wishing to take the opportunity of the 'Early Bird' promotion for the 2023 UniBrass Foundation Band Camp.

The summer school presents a unique opportunity to develop playing skills, meet new friends and perform in outstanding venues. It is open to all students, school leavers and adults aged 18-25, with an 'early bird' discount available until 10th March.

Where and when

It will run from 23rd to 28th August at Hesley Wood Scout Camp near Sheffield and will be led by Dr David Thornton alongside a tutor team consisting of percussionist Steve Jones, trombone player Chris Augustine and horn star Helen Varley amongst others.

It will conclude with a concert at Sheffield Cathedral as part of the National Universities Brass Band.





More information:



Further details: https://www.unibrass.co.uk/bandcamp