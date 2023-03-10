Grant boost for Elland's Euro trip

Elland Silver Youth Band is getting closer to reaching its target of getting to Malmo

Elland Silver Youth Band is to receive a grant of £4300 from the Community Foundation for Calderdale through the Russell Wilson Fund to contribute towards the costs of their forthcoming trip to represent England at the European Youth Band Championships in Malmo.

£20,000

The 40 strong band is currently in the process of raising over £20,000 to subsidise its travel and accommodation costs for the event, where they will proudly represent their town, region and nation.

Speaking about a trip that they say will provide a unique once in a lifetime experience, MD, Samantha Harrison said: "We're absolutely delighted as the money will really help ensure all our young musicians are able to take part in the trip."

Best opportunities

Sam added: "We recognise the impact and development music has on our young people. As a charity we rely on sponsorship and grants to help us to offer the very best opportunities and experiences to our young people."

Further donations have also been received from the Bearder Trust, Mayor of Calderdale & Northdean Trust, along with several private donations.