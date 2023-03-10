Rydland takes top chair at Eikanger

The widely respected Frode Rydland has become the new Chairperson of Norwegian Champion, Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag

The appointment of their former soprano star came at their annual general meeting, where outgoing chairperson Astrid Aarhus Byrknes was thanked for her outstanding work.

Long association

Long associated with the band and its close associate ensemble at Bjorsvik Brass in a number of musical as well as management roles, Frode Rydland has also been an important figure in representing Norwegian banding on the European stage through EBBA.

Speaking about his appointment he said that he will endeavour to maintain Eikanger's position both nationally and internationally as a leading artistic and creative organisation through its engagement with new audiences and a new generation of musicians.