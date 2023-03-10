                 

*
banner

News

Export help for Dalmellington in Perth

A brace of Laganvale regulars will head to Perth this weekend to once again help their friends at Dalmellington Band.

Laganvale
  The duo play principal cornet and solo trombone for Laganvale Band

Friday, 10 March 2023

        

There will be further musical exports from Northern Ireland to Scotland this weekend for the Scottish Championships.

The current Brass Bands NI Spring Festival champion, Laganvale Metal Technology Band will be represented in Perth, as brothers Nathan and Jordan Thompson travel to help Dalmellington Band with their top section performance of Philip Wilby's 'Red Priest'.

Cornet and trombone

The principal cornet and solo trombone were featured soloists in the band's BBNI Brass in Concert programme last weekend, as well as in their recent 'Brass & Voice Spectacular' concert alongside trombone star Carol Jarvis.

Both were also part of Dalmellington's winning performance at the West of Scotland BBA Open contest last August and are delighted to be welcomed back again to work under the baton of Dutch conductor Erik Janssen.

Euros to come

All this and they still have Laganvale's appearances at the BBNI Spring Festival in April and the European Brass Band Championships in Malmo in May to look forward to.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to see the lads going to play for our friends at Dalmellington once again, and we wish them and the band all the very best in Perth."

        

TAGS: Laganvale (Metal Technology)

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Guildhall

National Brass Day at Barbican

March 10 • The Guildhall School of Music & Drama is to hold a special 'National Brass Day aimed at inspiring the next generation of young players.

Laganvale

Export help for Dalmellington in Perth

March 10 • A brace of Laganvale regulars will head to Perth this weekend to once again help their friends at Dalmellington Band.

Black Dyke

Radio3 features for Yorkshire Champion

March 10 • The newly crowned Yorkshire Champion and MD Prof Nicholas Childs will be featured in Afternoon Concert mode on BBC Radio3 next week.

Fodens

New composer initiative at Foden's

March 10 • The National Champion is offering young female composers an opportunity to write for the brass band medium with their new Arts Council England backed initiative.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Scots Guards

Friday 10 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2023

Saturday 11 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Contest: Scottish Championships 2023

Sunday 12 March • Mill Street, Perth PH1 5HZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Open Rehearsal

Sunday 12 March • Kedington Community Centre, Great Meadow, Arms Lane, Kedington, Haverhill, CB9 7QQ CB9 7QQ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Tintwistle Band

Sunday 12 March • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Loxley Silver Band

March 10 • Loxley Silver Band has positions available for HORN and CORNET of any position. We are a friendly band currently in the 4th section based in North West Sheffield. We have a good mix of young and more experienced players and rehearse Mondays and Thursdays.

Golborne Brass

March 9 • North West 4th Section Champions, GOLBORNE BRASS (WA3), are looking for: Basses (either kind!), a Front Row Cornet, and Percussion to complete our line up for the concert season and the National Finals! Come join our hard working but fun loving crew.

VBS Poynton Brass Band

March 9 • We are looking for committed players particularly front row/principal, trombones, basses. All players are welcome. The highlight this year will be playing in the Senior Trophy at the Spring Festival in May. Rehearsals are Tues and Thursdays 8pm - 10pm

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top