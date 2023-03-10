Export help for Dalmellington in Perth

A brace of Laganvale regulars will head to Perth this weekend to once again help their friends at Dalmellington Band.

There will be further musical exports from Northern Ireland to Scotland this weekend for the Scottish Championships.

The current Brass Bands NI Spring Festival champion, Laganvale Metal Technology Band will be represented in Perth, as brothers Nathan and Jordan Thompson travel to help Dalmellington Band with their top section performance of Philip Wilby's 'Red Priest'.

Cornet and trombone

The principal cornet and solo trombone were featured soloists in the band's BBNI Brass in Concert programme last weekend, as well as in their recent 'Brass & Voice Spectacular' concert alongside trombone star Carol Jarvis.

Both were also part of Dalmellington's winning performance at the West of Scotland BBA Open contest last August and are delighted to be welcomed back again to work under the baton of Dutch conductor Erik Janssen.

Euros to come

All this and they still have Laganvale's appearances at the BBNI Spring Festival in April and the European Brass Band Championships in Malmo in May to look forward to.

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to see the lads going to play for our friends at Dalmellington once again, and we wish them and the band all the very best in Perth."