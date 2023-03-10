New resident sought at Grimethorpe

Grimethorpe Colliery Band tells 4BR that they are looking for the right Resident Conductor to meet their artistic ambitions.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band has told 4BR that they are inviting applications for the role of Resident Conductor as they look to build a strong artistic team to spearhead their future artistic aims.

"We have identified the need to have a regular resident conductor who will be an integral part of our approach in the years to come,"Band Manager Richard Windle told 4BR.

Ambitious

"Being Grimethorpe we are ambitious in our outlook and seek someone who shares our vision of being inspirational, innovative and exciting. Being Grimethorpe we are also very busy, so commitment and dedication to a demanding level of excellence is also key."

He added: "We want someone who can combine hard working rehearsals on concert and contest repertoire, with a fresh musical outlook. We want to have the right person to work with on a long term basis."

Closing date:

Richard told 4BR that a number of enquiries have already come in about the role, and that the closing date will be Friday 17th March to undertake a thorough audition process.

"If you are interested then get in touch. Grimethorpe offers a superb musical opportunity for the right person, and we are keen to start work as soon as possible."

Contact Richard Windle on: bandmanager@grimethorpeband.com