Bokaris takes euphonium role at Black Dyke Band

The Yorkshire Champion acts swiftly to sign Adam Bokaris as their new solo euphonium.

The Black Dyke Band has acted swiftly to replace solo euphonium Daniel Thomas, with the announcement that Adam Bokaris will take on the role with immediate effect.

Since moving to the UK to study, the Australian has enjoyed tenures at Leyland, Fairey and from 2019, Grimethorpe Colliery Band. After coming his studies at the RNCM in Manchester he has worked at the University of Salford as well as the University of Manchester as a euphonium and baritone tutor.

The Denis Wick artist also teaches within the Stockport Schools' Brass Bands set-up and as a private tutor.

Outstanding

Speaking about his appointment, Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs told 4BR: "Adam is is already an outstanding performer with the talent, technique and tone to become yet another Black Dyke euphonium legend.

His grounded personality will ensure he fits in with the Black Dyke ethos whilst his ambition as a band player and soloist will ensure he joins our commitment to musical excellence. We welcome him to Queensbury."

Denis Wick

Iconic band

Speaking about the appointment Adam added: "I'm so pleased to be joining the iconic ensemble in the brass band world. It is a massive honour for me to sit in the same seat as so many of the euphonium legends I've admired for so long.

I can't wait to get started with my first concert this week, where I'm scheduled to play a solo, and working alongside so many great players and Prof. Nicholas Childs."