4BR has been informed of the death of Chris Neufeld, the Musical Director of the Audley Community Band, part of the Audley Band organisation.

He died aged 47 following a bleed on his brain. He never regained consciousness and passed away peacefully on Wednesday 15th March with his family by his side. His family confirmed that he had previously given permission for organ donation to help others.

Long serving

A spokesperson told 4BR: "With a tenure of over 20 years, Chris was one of the longest serving members of Audley Brass, performing vital roles most notably as Musical Director of our Community Band.

He played both bass and percussion with the senior band along with being an active committee member and having the unenviable job of towing the equipment trailer to gigs for several years.

Contest performance

4BR was informed that just three days after his passing, the Community Band competed in the Newcastle-under-Lyme Festival for Music, Speech & Drama. The band discussed whether to pull out but as Chris was so looking forward to leading the band in their first competitive engagement they wanted to perform in his memory.

Audley Brass MD Tom Hancock stepped in to conduct the band on a day full of reflection and emotion. When the band took to the stage, their instruments were donned with ribbons in the Audley Brass colours of red, black and gold in his memory.

The spokesperson added: "Chris would have been so proud of his band who came away as runners-up with a distinction award after giving what the judges said was "a convincing performance both technically and artistically".

Service

A Service of Celebration and Thanksgiving will take place on Tuesday 4th April (noon) at St Mark's Church, Shavington (CW2 5DP). Colourful attire is encouraged to reflect and celebrate the life of Chris.

The family have kindly requested any donations in his memory be to St Mark's Shavington or Audley Brass. A link to a tribute page for Chris and details of how to make a donation to Audley Brass, go to: https://visufund.com/remembering-chris-neufeld