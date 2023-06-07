                 

*
Glover enjoys Rondofest experience

Grimethorpe Colliery Band's solo euphonium Mark Glover has enjoyed his most recent trip back to Malaysia.

Mark Glover
  Mark and the rest of the international line-up of artists

Wednesday, 07 June 2023

        

Musicians in Penang, Malaysia have recently enjoyed 'Rondofest 2023'.

The festival was organised by Kenny Ooi and the Rondo Production and considered to be one of the premier music events in Southeast Asia. This year, it featured an international line up of artists which included brass faculty members, Luca Benucci (horn), Lau Wen Rong (trumpet), Simone Candotto (trombone) and Grimethorpe Colliery Band solo euphonium, Mark Glover.

The festival aims to make music relevant and accessible to all and to bring people from diverse backgrounds together.

It is one of the best organised large-scale events I have ever been involved in, with extremely hard-working students who have enjoyed the experience as much as I haveMark Glover

Enjoyed

Speaking about the experience, Mark told 4BR: "It has been an honour to be invited again to take part in Rondofest.

It is one of the best organised large-scale events I have ever been involved in, with extremely hard-working students who have enjoyed the experience as much as I have."

        

Mark Glover

