Recording job opportunity at World of Sound

If you are creative and proactive with a great interest in all things brass and music making then World of Sound has an exciting job offer that may be perfect for you.

World of Sound, the company that records a host of the world's leading brass bands, ensembles and soloists, is looking for the right person to fill an administrator and recordings project co-ordinator role with them.

The role has responsibility for the general administration of a busy recording department with project co-ordination on a wide variety of internal and external elements.

Forward thinking

The company is looking for a forward thinking and creative person with the ability to make effective development suggestions and deliver on those plans.

World of Sound is a department of Salvation Army Trading Co Ltd. (SATCoL) that specialises in audio recording and video production for music, predominantly in 'classical' music with a particular specialism in brass bands and choral music.

Recent artists worked with include Cory Band, Black Dyke Band, Grimethorpe Colliery Band, James Fountain (LSO), Philip Cobb (BBCSO), London Symphony Orchestra, Sir John Eliot Gardiner and his Monteverdi Choir and Orchestras, Scottish Chamber Orchestra, The Sixteen, Nicola Benedetti and Jess Gillam.

Further information

For further information and details go to:

https://satcol.current-vacancies.com/Jobs/Advert/3137213?cid=1839