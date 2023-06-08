                 

Entries open for 2024 National Youth Championships

Bands can now get their early entries in for the 2024 National Youth Championships of Great Britain.

nATIONAL yOUTH cHAMPIONSHIPS
  The National Youth Championships will take place on Saturday 23rd March 2024

Thursday, 08 June 2023

        

Bands wishing to take part in the 2024 National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain can now register their entry for the event.

Organised by Brass Bands England, the 'Youth Champs' will take place at Dean Close School in Cheltenham on Saturday 23rd March and will be open to youth bands of all levels in both competitive and non-competitive sections.

Entry costs £100 (£50 for BBE Member bands). Bands will have the opportunity to earn back their entry fee at the member price through the ticket sales scheme, by way of a £2 reduction on the cost of advance tickets up to the purchase of 50.

Inclusion and support

Speaking about the 2024 event, Jess Wilson, BBE's Projects Officer told 4BR: "The Youth Champs experience isn't only about the stage. Of course, performing on a national platform is an extraordinary opportunity — but the day is about inclusion and support.

The Besson Prodige Showcase Section is open to bands of all shapes, sizes and experience levels to perform in a non-competitive environment."

Fantastic opportunity

Jess added: "This is fundamental for the development of our community's future players. It's a fantastic opportunity for bands of all sizes and stages — from small starter groups right through to senior bands to play in front of a lively audience and support one another."

The 2023 event saw a record 38 bands performing to over 1,000 audience members.

It's a fantastic opportunity for bands of all sizes and stages — from small starter groups right through to senior bands to play in front of a lively audience and support one anotherBBE

Applications and information

Applications to take part in Youth Champs 2024 are now open via the Brass Bands England website.

Go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/427

Pre-entry pack information:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/sites/brassbandsengland.co.uk/files/Youth%20Champs%202024%20-%20Pre-entry%20Pack.pdf

Further details can be obtained through: youthchamps@bbe.org.uk

        

