Goldscheider and Higgins link with Tredegar for London concert

Two of the UKs leading award winning artists link up with Welsh champion for their performance in the heart of London this weekend.

Welsh champion Tredegar will be heading to the heart of London this weekend for their latest high profile concert appearance.

They will be linking up with award winning French horn virtuoso Ben Goldscheider for a rare performance of Edward Gregson's 'Concerto for French Horn and Brass Band', whilst they will also reprise the critically acclaimed 'So Spoke Albion' by Gavin Higgins.

The concert takes place at St Martin in the Field in Trafalgar Square on Saturday 10th June (7.30pm).

Acclaim

The performances follow further recent acclaim for both artists.

Ben Goldscheider has just been presented with a prestigious Critics' Circle Music Award for what the panel said was his "sheer musicality, his power as a leading light and role-model for players of his instrument, and the way he is constantly able to produce the new and unexpected."

Meanwhile, Gavin's 'Beano Concerto for Percussion & Orchestra' was premiered to a hugely positive reaction from audiences and critics alike at a packed Royal Festival Hall — the work led by percussion star Colin Currie.

Fearless approach

Speaking to 4BR, both Ben and Gavin said they were looking forward to working with the band and reaching out to yet more new brass band listeners.

"It's been great working with Tredegar,"Ben said. "Gavin told me about their fearless approach and brilliant playing, and that was what I've experienced with them in rehearsal.

I can't wait to perform the Gregson Concerto. It's a fantastic work and really does deserve to be played more often — starting on Saturday night!"

Meanwhile, Gavin added: "The response to the 'Beano Concerto' was brilliant and so has been the interest taken in my association writing for brass bands and Tredegar in particular.

Saturday is going to be a great evening with the band once again showcasing their ability to perform music in any genre."

Showcase

In response, MD Ian Porthouse said: "The concert offers an ideal opportunity for the band to reach out again — right in the heart of London. It's a wonderful venue and we've got plenty of wonderful music to showcase too with Ben and Gavin right at the centre of it."

The band will also be performing a family spotlight open air concert at 3.00pm in the courtyard of St Martin in the Field.

Also included in the evening concert are works by Peter Graham, Richard Saucedo and Morten Lauridsen to American heavy rock band Slipknot.

Tickets:

https://www.stmartin-in-the-fields.org/whatson-event/tredegar-town-band-with-ben-goldscheider/