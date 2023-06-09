Wantage aim for community engagement

The Wantage Band organisation will be displaying all its musical talents for their local community to enjoy over a pint throughout the summer.

The Wantage Silver Band has announced its latest musical initiative — one that looks to bring the sound of the organisation right into the heart of their community.

'Market Place Brass' is a series of ten concerts starting on 25th June featuring live music that will be provided by their Big Band, Training & Beginner, Youth, Academy, Community, Concert and Senior Bands.

The live music will be heard outside the Blackbird Bar and King Alfred's Head pub (who are sponsoring the events alongside the local council) in Wantage's bustling town centre.

Family friendly

It isn't the first time live music has been provided, but it is hoped that with warm weather, tasty food and drinks and a family friendly atmosphere at a great venue will draw in the crowds week after week throughout the summer. Each concert starts at 2.00pm and lasts for around an hour.

The series will conclude on Sunday 17th September with the senior Wantage Band performing under MD, Chris King.

Large audiences

Speaking about the initiative, band spokesperson Sam Wyne said: "These concerts are a highlight each year. Some of the largest audiences our bands attract are on these Sunday afternoons and it's great to have such a huge following.

So if you are in the area and want to spend a fantastic Sunday afternoon of music, food and drink then why not pop along."