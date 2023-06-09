                 

News

New MD at Hade Edge

Conductor Lewis Bettles teams up with Hade Edge Band on his return from Scotland.

Hade Edge
  Lewis Bettles will take up the role from September

Friday, 09 June 2023

        

The Hade Edge Band has announced the appointment of Lewis Bettles as its new Musical Director.

Having recently relocated back to his native Yorkshire after enjoying successful tenures at Irvine & Dreghorn and Kirkintilloch Kelvin in Scotland, Lewis will take up the baton from September.

Looking forward

A spokesperson for the band told 4BR: "We are looking forward to welcoming Lewis as he brings a wealth of experience and proven track record of success.

This is an exciting new chapter for Hade Edge as we look forward to competing in a number of contests and concerts later this year."

        

TAGS: Hade Edge (J&E Dickinson)

