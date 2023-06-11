Foden's thank composer submissions

National Champions thank writers who have entered their latest composer initiative.

The Foden's Band has thanked all the composers who have submitted entries to their recent composition initiative.

Supported by Arts Council England it seeks to promote new voices for the brass band medium, and was launched on International Women's Day with a view to encourage female composers aged 21 and under to write a work of between 4 — 6 minutes in any style.

The closing date for the competition is 20th June.

For further details go to:

https://www.fodensband.co.uk/fodens-launch-female-composition-initiative

Real need

Speaking about the initiative Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "Although PRS for Music reported in 2021 an increase in the number of women registering as professional songwriters and composers, there is a real need for the brass band world to inspire and encourage more young female composers to write for our medium."

The submitted compositions will now go through a feedback and shortlisting process undertaken by composers Liz Lane and Lucy Pankhurst before being performed by Foden's at a concert on 11th July.