                 

*
banner

News

Foden's thank composer submissions

National Champions thank writers who have entered their latest composer initiative.

Foden
  The works will be performed by the band in concert in July.

Sunday, 11 June 2023

        

The Foden's Band has thanked all the composers who have submitted entries to their recent composition initiative.

Supported by Arts Council England it seeks to promote new voices for the brass band medium, and was launched on International Women's Day with a view to encourage female composers aged 21 and under to write a work of between 4 — 6 minutes in any style.

The closing date for the competition is 20th June.

For further details go to:
https://www.fodensband.co.uk/fodens-launch-female-composition-initiative

Real need

Speaking about the initiative Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "Although PRS for Music reported in 2021 an increase in the number of women registering as professional songwriters and composers, there is a real need for the brass band world to inspire and encourage more young female composers to write for our medium."

The submitted compositions will now go through a feedback and shortlisting process undertaken by composers Liz Lane and Lucy Pankhurst before being performed by Foden's at a concert on 11th July.

        

TAGS: Foden's

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brass Band Willebroek

Results: 2023 Dutch Open Championships

June 11 • Brass Band Willebroek lead the titles winners in Groningen as they claim the Dutch Open honours.

Foden

Foden's thank composer submissions

June 11 • National Champions thank writers who have entered their latest composer initiative.

McCann

Double return as Reg Vardy link with McCann for London

June 11 • Phillip McCann will lead Reg Vardy Band at the National Final as the duo make a welcome Royal Albert Hall return for the first time since 2019.

Grimethorpe

Still time to enter a Grimethorpe Composition

June 10 • Grimethorpe Colliery Band is looking to encourage more works for the brass band medium with its first composition competition — and there is still time to enter.

What's on »

Newtown March Contest - Newtown (Mid Wales) March and Open Air Contest

Sunday 11 June • Newtown Town Hall Grounds. Back Lane. Newtown. Powys SY16 2NZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Silk Brass Band

Sunday 11 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7 EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Sun Bones Trombone Trio

Tuesday 13 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 18 June • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St,. London SE10 9BJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN YOUTH BAND

Saturday 24 June • Pemberton Old Wigan Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Vacancies »

The GUS Band

June 9 • The GUS Band seek applications for 1st Horn. We rehearse on Mondays and Thursdays in our dedicated band room in Northampton

Bournemouth Concert Brass

June 8 • Bournemouth Concert Brass are looking for the following players to complete our lineup:. Euphonium (seat negotiable).. Tenor trombone (seat negotiable).. Front row cornet.. We are a friendly 1st Section band who rehearse next to Bournemouth Station.

Harlow Brass Band

June 8 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR / CONDUCTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top