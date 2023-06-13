Holland to lead Welsh youth

Flowers MD Paul Holland will lead the National Youth Brass Band of Wales on its Summer course and concerts.

Paul Holland will lead the National Youth Brass of Wales on their Summer course and tours this year.

The Flowers MD will oversee the course which will culminate in three concerts in the north, west and south of the country featuring diverse repertoire that will include Eric Ball's classic work 'High Peak' as well as Gareth Wood's evocative 'Five Blooms in a Welsh Garden', as well as works by Debussy, Walton, Liz Lane, Paul Lovatt-Cooper, Christian Overhead, Jonathan Bates and Jan van der Roost.

The featured soloist is Lode Violet, the gifted principal cornet of Brass Band Willebroek who will perform major works by Denis Wright and Stan Niewenhuis.

Ambitious

Speaking to 4BR, Paul said: "I'm really looking forward to working with the band and the wonderful youngsters. It's a demanding and ambitious programme, but that is what brings the best out of the players, and to have Lode with us will provide even further musical inspiration."

Concert Tour:

National Youth Brass Band of Wales

Conductor: Paul Holland

Soloist: Lode Violet

Friday 28th July

(7.30pm)

Prichard-Jones Hall

Bangor

Saturday 29th July

(7.30pm)

St David's Cathedral

St David's

Sunday 30th July

(1.00pm)

Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama

Cardiff