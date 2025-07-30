New additions to Wobplay releases

A premiere release from the International Staff Band is joined by classic Cory, memories of the Masters and and Edward Gregson greatest hits.

There are four new additions to the wobplay platform this month adding to the comprehensive play list of fantastic music for brass band lovers.

ISB Heritage Series Vol. 8 — Music from the 2000s



The latest volume in the ISB's Heritage Series looks back on a transformative decade for Salvation Army music, featuring repertoire shaped by mission, innovation, and creativity.

Under the direction of Bandmaster Dr Stephen Cobb there are works by Kevin Norbury, Kenneth Downie and Peter Graham set alongside solos from Richard Woodrow and Gavin Lamplough and an extended interview with the MD to talk about the featured repertoire.

Edward Gregson — Composer Playlist



To mark Edward Gregson's 80th birthday, there is a special playlist of his music recorded by the world's leading bands.

It sees the likes of Black Dyke, YBS, BAYV Cory, Eikanger Bjorsvik and the ISB joined by Eminence Brass and soloists David Daws and James Gourlay, performing works such as 'Connotations', 'Dances & Arias', 'Rococo Variations', 'Of Distant Memories', 'The World Rejoicing', 'The Trumper of the Angels' and much more...

Dances and Arias — Cory Band



This outstanding 1985 studio album from the then National Champion conducted by the great Major Arthur Kenney.

In addition to the title track on which they won the hat-trick 1984 National title at the Royal Albert Hall, there is Philip Sparke's seminal 'The Year of the Dragon' (written to honour the band) and more.

Master Brass Vol. 14 — Highlights from the 2003 All England Masters



A great chance to recall the brilliant atmosphere and playing that was the All England Masters in its peak years at Cambridge Corn Exchange.

Past of the long running series of highlights from the event, it features the winning performance of Martin Ellerby's 'Chivalry' performed by Leyland Band conducted by Garry Cutt.

In addition there are highlights from the post contest Gala Concert that the champion and Sellers International Band (who came sixth on the day), with solos from Darren Stott and Leon Renilson to go with a wide variety of concert favourites.

