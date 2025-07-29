National study scores now available

Study scores of Edward Gregson's 'Symphony in Two Movements' are now available for Studio Music.

Study scores of the National Final set-work, 'Symphony in Two Movements' by Edward Gregson are now available from Studio Music ahead of this year's contest at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 11th October.

This work was jointly commissioned by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) and the National Youth Brass Band of Wales (NYBBW) to celebrate their 60th and 30th anniversaries respectively.

Premieres

The first performances were given by the NYBBGB in London and by the NYBBW in Aberystwyth, in 2012.

The extensive work (approx. 19 minutes in duration) is structured in two linked movements — the form based on that used by Beethoven in his final piano sonata (Op.111): a compact sonata-form allegro, followed by a more expansive theme and four variations. Prokofiev also adopted this model in his Second Symphony.

https://www.studio-music.co.uk/m050078906-edward-gregson-brass-band-study-score-symphony-in-two-movements

