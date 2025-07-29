Red Admiral still open for late arrivals

If you want to be part of the live-broadcast Red Admiral Music Academy Entertainment Contest then you still have time...

Following the success of the inaugural Red Admiral Music Academy's Entertainment Contest last September, it has been announced that 2025 event has already attracted a field of 40 bands across all sections to take part in the event to be held in Chorley, Lancashire on Sunday 28th September.



With a prize fund of £22,500, the contest has once again secured support from a wide range of sponsors, including Geneva Instruments, and will also be live-streamed in partnership with Next Step Films.

Contact

There is still the opportunity to join the line-ups by contacting Red Admiral via redadmiralcontest@outlook.com by Monday 4th August.