Chitty, Chitty Band, Bang

The Ystradgynlais Band has been entertaining their local supporters with a little bit of film star help...

Ystradgynlais
  The car was made by tuba player 'Caractacus' Hughes

Tuesday, 29 July 2025

        

The Ystradgynlais Band has been busy over the summer entertaining their local community with a number of events and appearances.

Their latest saw them link up Blodau, a volunteer organisation that helps keep the town's flower beds and hanging baskets in pristine order.

Elvis to Bomburst

As part of 'Tea & Tunes', the band played throughout the afternoon with a wide-ranging selection of music — from something traditional to Elvis Presley and Herb Alpert and The Police.

They were also joined by the brilliant Chitty, Chitty, Bang, Bang car made by the band's own tuba playing Caractacus Potts, David Hughes.

He constructed the prop car for a recent Neath College musical production and understandably was a great hit with younger listeners (and plenty of people who enjoyed the original film) on the day.

Wonderful day

A bands spokesperson told 4BR: "This was a wonderful day for the band and for the local community. We were delighted to play our part — and even more so as the baddies form the film Baron Bomburst and the Child Catcher were nowhere to be seen!

We are now looking forward to our next local event as part of the Ystradgynlais Food Festival on 10th August before taking our well-earned summer break."

        

