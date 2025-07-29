Fun and friendship key ingredients to NYBBS success

A fantastic week of music making in Perthshire was rounded off with a memorable triptych concert.

Friendship, fun and hard work were the key ingredients to the success of this year's National Youth Brass Band of Scotland annual Summer Course in Strathallan.

The course came to a musical climax at Perth Concert Hall where the trio of ensembles — Children's, Reserve and Senior Bands providing the entertainment for an audience packed with family, friends and brass band supporters.

Happy faces

Reflecting on this year's course, SBBA Vice-President Ann Murray told 4BR: "All I could see during the week were happy faces and the players working hard and making friends at the same time.

The Friday concerts were top class — lots of concentration on stage but afterwards in the foyer a sea of smiles and chat with pals old and new. I just wish we could have bottled the atmosphere in the concert hall and sent it to our funding bodies and our MSPs!"

Talent

Led by conductors Alan Fernie, John Boax and Ian Porthouse, the three bands provided further long term evidence of the progress and development of the young talent that is coming through at grass roots level across the nation.

It was certainly something Ian Porthouse recognised, as he added: "I know that Alan, John and myself have been delighted by the standard of playing, the commitment, energy and sheer desire to improve by all the players.

The supportive atmosphere created on the course by staff and tutors further enhances this. Scottish banding has such a bright future ahead of it with this growing young base of talent."

Long term support

That was echoed by SBBA President, Carrie Boax who added: "With the long term support of Creative Scotland and Band Supplies our course grows and grows. The whole week has been amazing — jam-packed with learning and fun, culminating in the two superb end-of-course concerts."

Enjoy

To enjoy the NYBBS Senior Band from the concert, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuutzDDhwoc