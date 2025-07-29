                 

*
banner

News

Fun and friendship key ingredients to NYBBS success

A fantastic week of music making in Perthshire was rounded off with a memorable triptych concert.

NYBBS
  The Senior Band rounded off the course at the concert in Perth

Tuesday, 29 July 2025

        

Friendship, fun and hard work were the key ingredients to the success of this year's National Youth Brass Band of Scotland annual Summer Course in Strathallan.

The course came to a musical climax at Perth Concert Hall where the trio of ensembles — Children's, Reserve and Senior Bands providing the entertainment for an audience packed with family, friends and brass band supporters.

Happy faces

Reflecting on this year's course, SBBA Vice-President Ann Murray told 4BR: "All I could see during the week were happy faces and the players working hard and making friends at the same time.

The Friday concerts were top class — lots of concentration on stage but afterwards in the foyer a sea of smiles and chat with pals old and new. I just wish we could have bottled the atmosphere in the concert hall and sent it to our funding bodies and our MSPs!"

Talent

Led by conductors Alan Fernie, John Boax and Ian Porthouse, the three bands provided further long term evidence of the progress and development of the young talent that is coming through at grass roots level across the nation.

It was certainly something Ian Porthouse recognised, as he added: "I know that Alan, John and myself have been delighted by the standard of playing, the commitment, energy and sheer desire to improve by all the players.

The supportive atmosphere created on the course by staff and tutors further enhances this. Scottish banding has such a bright future ahead of it with this growing young base of talent."

I just wish we could have bottled the atmosphere in the concert hall and sent it to our funding bodies and our MSPs!SBBA Vice-President Ann Murray

Long term support

That was echoed by SBBA President, Carrie Boax who added: "With the long term support of Creative Scotland and Band Supplies our course grows and grows. The whole week has been amazing — jam-packed with learning and fun, culminating in the two superb end-of-course concerts."

Enjoy

To enjoy the NYBBS Senior Band from the concert, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SuutzDDhwoc

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Scotland

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

NYBBS

Fun and friendship key ingredients to NYBBS success

July 29 • A fantastic week of music making in Perthshire was rounded off with a memorable triptych concert.

Red Admira

Red Admiral still open for late arrivals

July 29 • If you want to be part of the live-broadcast Red Admiral Music Academy Entertainment Contest then you still have time...

Edward Gregson

National study scores now available

July 29 • Study scores of Edward Gregson's 'Symphony in Two Movements' are now available for Studio Music.

Ystradgynlais

Chitty, Chitty Band, Bang

July 29 • The Ystradgynlais Band has been entertaining their local supporters with a little bit of film star help...

What's on »

Haverhill Silver Band - A Nightingale Sang... (an evening concert)

Saturday 2 August • Foakes Hall, Dunmow CM6 1DG

The Lindley Band - Parp and a Pint

Wednesday 6 August • 14a Holly Bank Road. Lindley. Huddersfield . West Yorkshire HD3 3 JE

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Saffron Hall

Wednesday 27 August • Saffron Hall, Audley End Road, Saffron Walden, Essex CB11 4UH

Contest: 171st British Open

Saturday 6 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

July 29 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again on Monday 4th and would love you to come along and join us for a relaxed blow.There is no impact on your own band just an extra fun blow but with cake and coffeeThe rehearsal is at 11am in our organisations own bandroom

Alder Valley Brass

July 28 • We are looking for BBb bass and soprano cornet players to join our ambitious, busy and sociable 2nd section band (national finalists 2023) with a good blend of concerts, engagements and contests. Rehearsals Mondays and Thursdays 8-10pm in Farnham, Surrey

Dodworth Colliery MW Brass Band

July 25 • Ready for a NEW Music Challenge?. . Dodworth Brass Band, is looking for a new principal cornet as our current player prepares for retirement. Just 5mins from J37 M1. . friendly welcoming band with a packed calendar of exciting concerts & events. . . S75 3RF

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top