Talented Blythe spirit takes principal lead at Newstead

Noah Blythe has been appointed the new principal cornet at Newstead Brass.

Newstead
  MD Martin Heartfield welcomes his new principal cornet

Thursday, 31 July 2025

        

Newstead Brass has announced the appointment of Noah Blythe as their new principal cornet.

Originally from Suffolk, he first took up the cornet with the Haverhill Youth and Community Band, before joining the Championship Section Haverhill Silver Band. He is currently studying at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Experience

Since moving to Birmingham he has already gained experience playing with a number of leading Midlands bands including Jackfield, Kibworth, Sovereign Brass and GUS, and also enjoys playing in orchestras across Leicester, Warwick and Coventry.

Speaking about his appointment, Noah stated: "I'm really excited to join and I'm grateful to MD Martin Heartfield and the band, not only for this opportunity but also for the warm welcome.

I'm looking forward to getting stuck in and tackling all the challenges that are in store."

Very talented

In response the MD added: "I'm delighted that yet again the band has attracted a very talented young player with a bright future.

Noah's appointment further strengthens the team as we continue to plan and build for the future with several exciting new projects."

        

