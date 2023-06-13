                 

New generation starts at Besses Boys and girls

A new generation of young players is being inspired to take up brass banding thanks to their great MD.

Besses
  MD Ellie Mead is inspiring the next generation of youngsters

Tuesday, 13 June 2023

        

Besses Boys' Band recently relaunched their Training Band with a debut performance at a Summer concert of its senior band.

The ensemble played two pieces and received a wonderful round of applause from audience members, who fully appreciate the progress the young players had made since May, when many played their first notes.

Proud history

Besses Boys' have a proud history of nurturing growth and development of young musicians, with the original band started as a feeder ensemble for the famous Besses o' th' Barn Band.

Several players who started with them have gone onto enjoy fine musical careers, from top UK bands to professional orchestras and military ensembles.

Great to see

Speaking about their debut, Musical Director Ellie Mead said: "I'm delighted we have been able to restart the youth programme. Plans to restart in March 2020 were put on hold due to the pandemic so this has been a long time in the making.

It has been great to see the hard work pay off, and to see the new learners gain confidence in playing brass instruments."

Ellie added: "The fully inclusive Training Band is registered Band Safe with Brass Bands England and all tutors are fully DBS checked and registered, So we would welcome any new players — boys and girls.

Rehearsals take place at 6.15pm -7.15pm at Lady Wilton Hall in Prestwich, Manchester.

MD, Ellie Mead

More information:

For more information, contact info@bessesboysband.com

        

