Blackford aims for RNCM Gold

Australian euphonium player James Blackford will compete for the RNCM's most prestigious award later today.

Later today (Friday 16th June), Australian euphonium star James Blackford is set to compete for the Royal Northern College of Music Gold Medal — the institutions most prestigious individual performance honour.

He will line-up as part of a trio of 30-minute concert performances at the RNCM (2.00pm/4.00pm and 5.30pm) which will feature students from across the College perform their uniquely curated programmes alongside new works by RNCM composition students.

Critical acclaim

The RNCM Gold Medal celebrates solo performance and new music with the two Gold Medal awards made.

James was heard as a featured soloist at this year's RNCM Brass Band Festival where he performed Martin Ellerby's 'Euphonium Concerto' to widespread critical acclaim.

The Besson artist has just finished his final year of his Master of Music under the guidance of Steven Mead and David Thornton.

Recital programme

He will perform a recital programme that will include Telemann's 'Vivace' from 'Sonata for Bassoon', Hummel's 'Fantasy', Martin Ellerby's 'Rhapsody for Luis', Philip Sparke's 'Harlequin' and Gene Koshinski's 'Get It!'.

He will be accompanied by Ruth Webb (piano) and Katie Thomas (percussion).