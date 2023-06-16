                 

*
banner

News

Blackford aims for RNCM Gold

Australian euphonium player James Blackford will compete for the RNCM's most prestigious award later today.

Blackford
  James Blackford has already made a huge impression on the banding world with his playing

Friday, 16 June 2023

        

Later today (Friday 16th June), Australian euphonium star James Blackford is set to compete for the Royal Northern College of Music Gold Medal — the institutions most prestigious individual performance honour.

He will line-up as part of a trio of 30-minute concert performances at the RNCM (2.00pm/4.00pm and 5.30pm) which will feature students from across the College perform their uniquely curated programmes alongside new works by RNCM composition students.

Critical acclaim

The RNCM Gold Medal celebrates solo performance and new music with the two Gold Medal awards made.

James was heard as a featured soloist at this year's RNCM Brass Band Festival where he performed Martin Ellerby's 'Euphonium Concerto' to widespread critical acclaim.

The Besson artist has just finished his final year of his Master of Music under the guidance of Steven Mead and David Thornton.

Recital programme

He will perform a recital programme that will include Telemann's 'Vivace' from 'Sonata for Bassoon', Hummel's 'Fantasy', Martin Ellerby's 'Rhapsody for Luis', Philip Sparke's 'Harlequin' and Gene Koshinski's 'Get It!'.

He will be accompanied by Ruth Webb (piano) and Katie Thomas (percussion).

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Les Neish

Neish shines in Border lands

June 16 • Tuba star Les Neish enjoyed his recent trip to Jedforest Instrumental.

Borders

Scottish Borders contest open for entries

June 16 • Bands are being invited to enter the Scottish Borders Entertainment Contest in November.

hARPER

Fellowship accolade for Harper

June 16 • Philip Harper is to become a Fellow of the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

Tewit

Doors open for next generation at Tewit

June 16 • Tewit Youth Band is looking to link up with the next generation of youngsters who want to enjoy brass band music making.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Sun Bones Trombone Trio

Tuesday 13 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 18 June • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St,. London SE10 9BJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Skodvin Skulemusikk

Sunday 18 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN YOUTH BAND

Saturday 24 June • Pemberton Old Wigan Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Mereside Brass -

Friday 30 June • St Luke's Church. Starion Road. Goostrey. Cheshire CW4 8PE

Vacancies »

Trentham Brass Band

June 15 • Vacancy for a front and a back row cornet (position negotiable) under the direction of Shaun Farrington, Fodens bass trombone.. Rehearsals Friday and Sunday in our own band room ST3 7JH.

Longridge Band

June 15 • The Longridge Band (NW Championship Section) are looking for a FIRST HORN to join our friendly, hard-working band. We have a healthy balance of well attended local concerts and competitions planned for this year.

South West Comms Band

June 15 • An exciting opportunity has arisen to join South West Comms Band on euphonium. The position is negotiable depending on experience. We are a friendly 1st section band with an ambitious concert and contest programme for this year and next.

Pro Cards »

Stephen Tighe

ARCM, LDBBA, (Dip)PFS.
Adjudicator / Music Director / Arranger

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top