Neish shines in Border lands

Tuba star Les Neish recently made a visit to the Scottish Borders to link up with Jedforest Instrumental Band.

Not only was the Besson artist the featured soloist at their spring concert where he showcased his virtuosity on 'Blue Bells of Scotland', a new version of 'First Light' by Ben Hollings and a duet with conductor Phillip Rosier on 'Tea for Tubas' by Simon Kerwin, but he also led two workshops.

Masterclasses

The first was for middle and low brass with the members of Jedforest Instrumental, whilst the second the following day he led a 'small ensemble' event which was open to all Border area bands.

Speaking about the success of his visit, Scottish Borders Band Association chairperson and Jedforest flugel player Stuart Black told 4BR: "It's always a joy to have Les here in the Borders. His enthusiasm for what he does is second to none. I don't think there's ever been someone who has been to one of the concerts or workshops that Les has been involved in here who hasn't left with a buzz about them.

My thanks must also go to Euan Meikle and Besson for their support in making this project happen."