Brighouse March & Hymn tune contest details announced

The popular Brighouse & District 'Lions Brass Band March & Hymn Tune Contest' will take place next month with a great line-up of competing bands.

March
  The bands will march through the famous brass band town.

Saturday, 17 June 2023

        

It has been announced that the popular Brighouse & District 'Lions Brass Band March & Hymn Tune Contest' will take place in the Yorkshire town on Sunday 2nd July (12.30pm).

It is being held in partnership with the Huddersfield Lions organisation and will see 20 bands — from youth to top section take part in the event based at Brighouse Town Square.

The adjudicators are Stan Lippeatt and Alan Morrison who will be responsible for handing out the array of band and individual awards.

Open champions

The defending champion is the Elland Band, whilst British Open, Brass in Concert and Saddleworth Whit Friday champion Brighouse & Rastrick will make a special guest appearance to start the day off.

The West Riding band will march down the main street to perform their own non-competitive march and hymn tune works for everyone to enjoy.

        

