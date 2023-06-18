National Finalists confirmed by Kapitol

Kapitol Promotions Ltd, organisers of the 2023 National Finals have confirmed the line-up of bands that will head to Cheltenham and London later this year.
Bands in Sections 1-4 will head to The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse on the weekend of 16th & 17th September, whilst the Championship Section contenders will compete at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 21st October.
Tickets:
Cheltenham: Can be purchased on the day
Royal Albert Hall: https://tickets.royalalberthall.com/syos/performance/82370
Championship Section:
Saturday 21st October
Test piece: Of Men and Mountains (Edward Gregson)
Aldbourne
Black Dyke
Brighouse & Rastrick
Camborne Town
cooperation band
Cory
Flowers
Foden's
Friary Brass
GUS Band
Hammonds
Leyland
Llwydcoed
NASUWT Riverside
Ratby Co-operative
Reg Vardy
Tredegar
WFEL Fairey
Whitburn
Zone One Brass
First Section:
Saturday 16th September
Test piece: St James — A New Beginning (Philip Harper)
A W Parker (Drybrook)
Bathgate
Seindorf Beaumaris
Bilton Silver (Rugby)
Boarshurst Silver
Chalford
Coalburn Brass
Ebbw Valley Brass
Harrogate
Hebden Bridge
Hitchin
Horbury Victoria
Manx Concert Brass
Medway
Regent Brass
Sherborne Town
Sovereign Brass
Thoresby Colliery
Wardle Anderson Brass
York Railway Institute
Second Section:
Sunday 17th September
Test piece: Lakeland Variations — (Philip Sparke)
Abergavenny Borough
Alder Valley Brass
Chiltern Hills
Chinnor Silver
Denmead Brass
Diggle
Durham Miners' Association
Foss Dyke
Irvine & Dreghorn
Knottingley Silver
Meltham & Meltham Mills
Newmilns & Galston
Newport Borough
Otterbourne
Rolls-Royce (Derby)
Soundhouse Brass
Tewit Silver
Valley Brass (Haydock)
Whitworth Vale & Healey
Third Section:
Sunday 17th September
Test piece: The Lost Village of Imber (Christopher Bond)
Barton Community Band
Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass
Clifton & Lightcliffe
Cross Keys Silver
Huddersfield & Ripponden
Hungerford Town
Fairlop Brass
Formby
Hawk Green
Jayess Newbiggin Brass
Long Eaton Silver Prize
Morecambe
Newtown Silver
Porthleven Town
Selkirk Silver
Shotts St Patricks
Simon Langton Brass
Stourport on Severn
Verwood Concert Brass
Wroughton Silver
Fourth Section:
Saturday 16th September
Test piece: A Saddleworth Festival Overture (Goff Richards)
Billingham Silver
Brunel Brass Academy
City of Cardiff Melingriffith M2
Golborne Brass
Highland Brass
Newhall
North Lakes Brass
Oughtibridge
Penicuik Silver
Putney & Wimbledon
Ramsey Town
Rivington & Adlington
Seindorf yr Oakeley
Saltash Town
St Stythians
Tadley Concert Brass
Thrapston Town
Thurcroft Welfare
Watford
Wem Jubilee Band