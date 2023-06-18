National Finalists confirmed by Kapitol

All the entry fees have been paid as Kapitol Promotions confirm the line-ups for Cheltenham and London.

Kapitol Promotions Ltd, organisers of the 2023 National Finals have confirmed the line-up of bands that will head to Cheltenham and London later this year.

Bands in Sections 1-4 will head to The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse on the weekend of 16th & 17th September, whilst the Championship Section contenders will compete at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 21st October.

Tickets:

Cheltenham: Can be purchased on the day

Royal Albert Hall: https://tickets.royalalberthall.com/syos/performance/82370

Championship Section:

Saturday 21st October

Test piece: Of Men and Mountains (Edward Gregson)

Aldbourne

Black Dyke

Brighouse & Rastrick

Camborne Town

cooperation band

Cory

Flowers

Foden's

Friary Brass

GUS Band

Hammonds

Leyland

Llwydcoed

NASUWT Riverside

Ratby Co-operative

Reg Vardy

Tredegar

WFEL Fairey

Whitburn

Zone One Brass





First Section:

Saturday 16th September

Test piece: St James — A New Beginning (Philip Harper)

A W Parker (Drybrook)

Bathgate

Seindorf Beaumaris

Bilton Silver (Rugby)

Boarshurst Silver

Chalford

Coalburn Brass

Ebbw Valley Brass

Harrogate

Hebden Bridge

Hitchin

Horbury Victoria

Manx Concert Brass

Medway

Regent Brass

Sherborne Town

Sovereign Brass

Thoresby Colliery

Wardle Anderson Brass

York Railway Institute





Second Section:

Sunday 17th September

Test piece: Lakeland Variations — (Philip Sparke)

Abergavenny Borough

Alder Valley Brass

Chiltern Hills

Chinnor Silver

Denmead Brass

Diggle

Durham Miners' Association

Foss Dyke

Irvine & Dreghorn

Knottingley Silver

Meltham & Meltham Mills

Newmilns & Galston

Newport Borough

Otterbourne

Rolls-Royce (Derby)

Soundhouse Brass

Tewit Silver

Valley Brass (Haydock)

Whitworth Vale & Healey





Third Section:

Sunday 17th September

Test piece: The Lost Village of Imber (Christopher Bond)

Barton Community Band

Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass

Clifton & Lightcliffe

Cross Keys Silver

Huddersfield & Ripponden

Hungerford Town

Fairlop Brass

Formby

Hawk Green

Jayess Newbiggin Brass

Long Eaton Silver Prize

Morecambe

Newtown Silver

Porthleven Town

Selkirk Silver

Shotts St Patricks

Simon Langton Brass

Stourport on Severn

Verwood Concert Brass

Wroughton Silver





Fourth Section:

Saturday 16th September

Test piece: A Saddleworth Festival Overture (Goff Richards)

Billingham Silver

Brunel Brass Academy

City of Cardiff Melingriffith M2

Golborne Brass

Highland Brass

Newhall

North Lakes Brass

Oughtibridge

Penicuik Silver

Putney & Wimbledon

Ramsey Town

Rivington & Adlington

Seindorf yr Oakeley

Saltash Town

St Stythians

Tadley Concert Brass

Thrapston Town

Thurcroft Welfare

Watford

Wem Jubilee Band