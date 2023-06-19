                 

*
banner

News

Adams welcomed into Mercer & Barker family

The leading instrument makers have become a main distributor for Mercer & Barker mouthpieces.

Mercer and Barker
  The mouthpiece manufacturer is making a real mark worldwide with their products

Monday, 19 June 2023

        

Mouthpiece manufacturers Mercer & Barker continue reach out across the banding world, with the announcement that Adams Musical Instruments, the leading percussion and brass instrument makers will become a leading distributor of their products in The Netherlands and Belgium.

Exciting time

It comes at an exciting time for the Mercer & Barker brand as they add further leading performers to their roster of performers playing on their range of mouthpieces.

These include elite level euphonium stars Glyn Williams, Sion Jones and Mark Bousie, flugel star Stephanie Kennedy of the cooperative band in Scotland and Japanese tuba player Kazz Kouno.

Worldwide demand

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The worldwide demand for our mouthpieces is growing all the time — and we are delighted that Adams Musical Instruments have come on board to bolster an ever growing list of fantastic players who benefit from playing on our products — from cornet to tuba."

Find out more

To find out more about Mercer & Barker mouthpieces go to: https://mercerandbarker.com/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tred

Higgins' Concerto Grosso nominated for South Bank Sky Arts Award

June 19 • Gavin Higgins' 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Band and Orchestra' has been nominated for a Classical Music South Bank Sky Arts Award.

Proms

Proms in the Playground returns

June 19 • The popular BBE Proms in the Playground initiative returns this July.

Manger

Winter days end at Manger

June 19 • Manger Musikklag say a fond farewell to conductor Martin Winter.

StDennis

Report & Results: 2023 West of England Bandsmens Festival

June 19 • St Dennis double up with victories to lead the chase for the silverware at Bugle, with section wins for Lanner, Mount Charles, Verwood and Bugle.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 18 June • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St,. London SE10 9BJ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Skodvin Skulemusikk

Sunday 18 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 19 June • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN YOUTH BAND

Saturday 24 June • Pemberton Old Wigan Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 26 June • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

June 19 • Wantage Band (L&SC Champ Section) led by new MD Chris King, are looking to appoint a first class euph or bari, position negotiable. Rehearsals every Wed 8pm and Sun 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR. The band are looking forward to summer engagements coming up!

The Marple Band

June 18 • The Marple Band are a friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Solo Baritone, Back Row Cornets and Tuned Percussion player to join our successful band. If you think you have what it takes to play in 2nd Section band, plea

Harlow Brass Band

June 17 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR / CONDUCTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top