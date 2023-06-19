Adams welcomed into Mercer & Barker family

The leading instrument makers have become a main distributor for Mercer & Barker mouthpieces.

Mouthpiece manufacturers Mercer & Barker continue reach out across the banding world, with the announcement that Adams Musical Instruments, the leading percussion and brass instrument makers will become a leading distributor of their products in The Netherlands and Belgium.

Exciting time

It comes at an exciting time for the Mercer & Barker brand as they add further leading performers to their roster of performers playing on their range of mouthpieces.

These include elite level euphonium stars Glyn Williams, Sion Jones and Mark Bousie, flugel star Stephanie Kennedy of the cooperative band in Scotland and Japanese tuba player Kazz Kouno.

Worldwide demand

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The worldwide demand for our mouthpieces is growing all the time — and we are delighted that Adams Musical Instruments have come on board to bolster an ever growing list of fantastic players who benefit from playing on our products — from cornet to tuba."

Find out more

To find out more about Mercer & Barker mouthpieces go to: https://mercerandbarker.com/