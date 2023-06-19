                 

News

Proms in the Playground returns

The popular BBE Proms in the Playground initiative returns this July.

Proms
  The BBE initiative has been popular with bands in the past

Monday, 19 June 2023

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) #PromsInThePlayground will return from 3rd — 21st July with the aim of filling school playgrounds across the country with brass music.

The initiative has a simple mission — to connect community bands with their local schools, thereby encouraging lasting, strong bonds between the two.

Get involved

A spokesperson told 4BR: "#PromsInThePlayground is an excellent way to bridge the gap between getting young people interested in brass banding and joining a band. Each year has seen hundreds of young people experience a performance at their school."

A highlight of last year's campaign was Kearsley Youth Brass Band working with BBE Brass Foundations team member Helen Minshall, touring five schools in their local community.

Confidence boost

They enjoyed "an incredible confidence boost"with their music tutor Rhiannon Harrison, saying: "We were fortunate enough to partner with Brass Bands England to deliver a series of 'Proms in the Playground' performances around local primary schools.

The day itself was absolutely jam-packed full of music and each and every school seemed just delighted to have us there."

Rhiannon added: "For us as a youth band, the greatest benefit of the day was undoubtedly the incredible confidence boost it gave to the young KYBB members who took part."

Register

BBE are asking bands to register events before June 28th via the online form to be included in the central PR campaign, past coverage of which has included Sky News, BBC Radio 4 and the iPaper.

https://airtable.com/shrAZZM3Fwl0Uakfw

If bands need support establishing a relationship with a school contact the BBE Brass Foundations team at brassfoundations@bbe.org.uk

Schools you're working with may also be interested in a new Proms in the Playground resource pack, developed to teach Key Stages 1 and 2 about brass bands in a creative and interactive way.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/sites/brassbandsengland.co.uk/files/Proms%20in%20the%20Playground%20resource%20pack.pdf

Find out more:

Find out more about #PromsInThePlayground and register at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/youth-education-and-outreach/promsintheplayground-information

        

