BTM enjoy Parliamentary scrutiny

The Welsh band give a short concert to mark the 50th anniversary at a reception in their honour amid the ornate splendour in the Speaker's House.



Organised by local MP Wayne David, it saw the band perform in front of the Deputy Speaker, The Rt Hon Dame Eleanor Laing, Rev Dr Leslie Griffiths; Lord Griffiths of Burry Port, Catherine West MP, Chris Evans MP, and many others.

Youth inspiration

Dame Eleanor Laing gave a speech highlighting her belief in the importance of music within the communities and expressed her delight in finding out more about BTM's long term commitment in inspiring youngsters to be part of a brass band.

Wayne David MP echoed her sentiments as well as acting as an unofficial tour guide around the building including Westminster Hall and House of Lords.

Everyone enjoyed a wonderful experience, and our thanks go to everyone who supported our trip. It was a truly memorable way to mark the band's 50th anniversary BTM Band

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Everyone enjoyed a wonderful experience, and our thanks go to everyone who supported our trip. It was a truly memorable way to mark the band's 50th anniversary."

Speaking after the event, Catherine West MP said: "Congratulations! It was a wonderful evening and I so enjoyed hearing your fantastic musicians. Well done everyone and thank you. Here's to your next 50 years!"