Social media boost for Abbey Brass

Abbey Brass will look to connect with the widest possible audience on the Isle of Wight.

Abbey Brass has updated its social media profile to help promote its local and national profile.

Based on the Isle of Wight, the band hope that the new website linked to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram will help reach out to its 140,000 residents plus regular holiday visitors to help promote their activities and events.

MD, Phillip Littlemore, who created the website, told 4BR: "We have the potential to reach out to a big audience, as during the summer the population almost doubles. We want to make sure they know about us, what we do and where we will perform."

He added: "The site has everything regular or occasional visitors need to find out more about us. We've also provided mini biographies on everyone in the band, which all goes towards making us more approachable. We hope regular visitors to the island will keep in touch and come and see us the next time they are over."

The band, formed in 2021, now boasts 25 experienced players and has already established itself as a leading ensemble on the island with a substantial diary of engagements for the second half of 2023.

Find out more: www.abbeybrass-iow.com