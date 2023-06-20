Raisbeck bows out after a decade of youth inspiration

Ian Raisbeck bows out with pride after a decade and more of inspirational leadership with the Foden's Youth Band

Foden's Youth Band recently took part in the 10th anniversary celebration of the Love Music Trust 10-year alongside Lions Youth Brass, Macclesfield Youth Brass and Poynton Youth Brass bands.

The concert also marked the end of a ten-and-a-half-year tenure as Foden's Youth Band project co-ordinator for Ian Raisbeck.

The former senior band player founded the Foden's Youth Band in 2012 and has worked tirelessly ever since to help grow and enhance both the organisation and the musical development of the hundreds of youngsters who have come through its ranks.

Proud

Speaking about his involvement and the presentation, Ian said: "Words cannot describe how proud I am to have worked on this project with the support of so many great people.

It's brilliant that the team at Foden's Band supported the idea from the outset and that they will continue to offer such a great opportunity for so many young musicians every month for years to come."

The new project co-ordinator role will be filled by Foden's flugel horn Melanie Whyle, who is keen to continue to fulfil the bands aim to offer world class opportunities for young brass and percussion players.

The youth band welcomes applications for new players throughout the year. Players should be aged 21 or under, and of grade 5 standard or higher.

Please visit: http://www.fodensband.co.uk