Muriel Newsome looks forward to celebrating 90th birthday

The wonderful Muriel Newsome will be 90 years of age next month — and would like to celebrate her birthday with plenty of brass band friends.

Muriel Newsome
  Muriel Newsome will be 90 next month.

Wednesday, 21 June 2023

        

Muriel Newsome will celebrate her 90th birthday on the 22nd July, and wishes to invite friends to enjoy the special day with her.

Muriel was part of a wonderful musical marriage with her late husband Roy that inspired, advised, encouraged and thoroughly loved every moment they were involved in the brass band movement together.

Love of my life

In the foreword to his autobiography book, 'The Best of Brass — A life's journey with bands', Roy said Muriel was "the love of my life"with whom he shared "a wonderful life together"in which he freely admitted that she had helped "pamper and look after me".

Muriel continues to be an indefatigable presence at brass band events — from local concerts to major contests, so on this occasion she hopes friends will come to her home to chat and enjoy plenty of refreshments, cakes, sandwiches and happy memories.

Thrilled

Her son Neil told 4BR: "My mother loves everything to do with brass bands — and especially the people who play, conduct, inspire, volunteer and simply like her, sit back and listen to the great music.

It would be lovely if people could come along on the day and recall the happiest of memories on a day of great celebration. I know she would be simply thrilled."

For details please contact: neil.m.newsome@gmail.com

        

