                 

*
banner

News

Oh we do like to be beside the seaside...

Grimethorpe Colliery Band will head on tour to the south coast in August to bring their musical entertainment to some great seaside venues.

Grimethorpe
  The band will tour some great seaside venues on their August Tour

Saturday, 24 June 2023

        

Grimethorpe Colliery Band will be taking in the sights of some of the best coastal towns in the southwest of England this summer on a special 'Seaside Tour'.

Recalling a bygone era when leading bands would undertake extensive bandstand tours, Grimethorpe will visit Paignton, followed by concerts appearances in Lyme Regis, Weymouth, The Isle of White and Herne Bay — starting on Saturday 12th August and finishing on Wednesday 16th August.

At the seaside

'Grimethorpe at the Seaside' offers either afternoon or evening shows for audiences to enjoy, with Band Manager Windle telling 4BR that the response to the idea has already created a great deal of interest.

"This has been something we've been planning for a while. We've always enjoyed a great following on the south coast so we thought that we would extend our visit this year and make it into a mini-tour.

The response from the venues has been great and it is wonderful that we enjoy an extended stay at some wonderful seaside towns."

Venues

The tour starts on Saturday 12th August (7.30pm) at the Palace Theatre in Paignton in Devon on the English Riviera, before they move on the following day to the Marine Theatre (2.00pm) in Lyme Regis in west Dorset.

On Monday evening (14th June — 7.00pm) the band will be Weymouth Pavilion on the Channel coast before heading over to the Isle of Wight the following day for an evening performance at the Shanklin Theatre (7.30pm)

The tour is rounded off on Wednesday 16th August with an evening concert at the wonderful King's Hall in Herne Bay (7.30pm).

The response from the venues has been great and it is wonderful that we enjoy an extended stay at some wonderful seaside townsGrimethorpe Colliery Band

Tour dates:

Saturday 12th August: (7:30pm)
https://www.palacetheatrepaignton.co.uk/shows/grimethorpe-colliery-band/

Sunday 13th August: (2:00pm)
https://www.marinetheatre.com/grimethorpe-colliery-band/

Monday 14th August: (7:00pm)
https://weymouthpavilion.com/shows/grimethorpe-by-the-seaside/

Tuesday 15th August: (7.30pm)
https://www.shanklintheatre.com/events/grimethorpe_colliery_band_2/details.aspx

Wednesday 16th August: (7.30pm)
https://thekingshall.com/event/grimethorpe-colliery-band/

        

TAGS: Grimethorpe Colliery

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

wobplay

New additions to Wobplay platform

June 24 • Enjoy more great brass music added to the Wobplay.com platform — at home or on your mobile app.

willebroek

Entries open for Willebroek Solo Competition

June 24 • Brass players from across the globe can now enter the 2023 edition of the Brass Band Willebroek Solo Competition.

Garry Cutt

Garry Cutt to lead Halle Brass

June 24 • One of the banding movement's most respected conductors will take to the stage next month to direct Halle Brass.

Kinglsey

Funeral service for Simon Kinglsey

June 24 • The funeral service for the respected trombone player Simon Kinglsey will be held on 29th June.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN YOUTH BAND

Saturday 24 June • Pemberton Old Wigan Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Middleton Band

Sunday 25 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 26 June • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Mereside Brass -

Friday 30 June • St Luke's Church. Starion Road. Goostrey. Cheshire CW4 8PE

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band - Brass for YAS Charity Summer Concert

Saturday 1 July • St Austin's Theatre, 4 Wentworth Terrace, Wakefield WF1 3QN

Vacancies »

Rushden Town Band

June 23 • Solo Trombone - sadly, due to the relocation, the position of solo trombone has become available. Come and join this friendly band with a full list of engagements including contests.

Chinnor Silver

June 22 • Chinnor Silver (2nd section finalists 2023) have 2 empty seats left on their coach to the finals in September & are looking for a Bass trombone and Bass player (Eb or Bb) to fill them. We are a friendly band and are ready to welcome you on our fun bus!

Boarshurst Silver Band

June 22 • First Section National Finalists Boarshurst Silver Band are looking for a Solo Trombone player to complete our lineup. We have a great range of concerts/contests including Spring Festival, Nationals and the experience of Whit Friday in a Saddleworth band.

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top