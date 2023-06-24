Oh we do like to be beside the seaside...

Grimethorpe Colliery Band will head on tour to the south coast in August to bring their musical entertainment to some great seaside venues.

Grimethorpe Colliery Band will be taking in the sights of some of the best coastal towns in the southwest of England this summer on a special 'Seaside Tour'.

Recalling a bygone era when leading bands would undertake extensive bandstand tours, Grimethorpe will visit Paignton, followed by concerts appearances in Lyme Regis, Weymouth, The Isle of White and Herne Bay — starting on Saturday 12th August and finishing on Wednesday 16th August.

At the seaside

'Grimethorpe at the Seaside' offers either afternoon or evening shows for audiences to enjoy, with Band Manager Windle telling 4BR that the response to the idea has already created a great deal of interest.

"This has been something we've been planning for a while. We've always enjoyed a great following on the south coast so we thought that we would extend our visit this year and make it into a mini-tour.

The response from the venues has been great and it is wonderful that we enjoy an extended stay at some wonderful seaside towns."

Venues

The tour starts on Saturday 12th August (7.30pm) at the Palace Theatre in Paignton in Devon on the English Riviera, before they move on the following day to the Marine Theatre (2.00pm) in Lyme Regis in west Dorset.

On Monday evening (14th June — 7.00pm) the band will be Weymouth Pavilion on the Channel coast before heading over to the Isle of Wight the following day for an evening performance at the Shanklin Theatre (7.30pm)

The tour is rounded off on Wednesday 16th August with an evening concert at the wonderful King's Hall in Herne Bay (7.30pm).

The response from the venues has been great and it is wonderful that we enjoy an extended stay at some wonderful seaside towns Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Denis Wick

Tour dates:

Saturday 12th August: (7:30pm)

https://www.palacetheatrepaignton.co.uk/shows/grimethorpe-colliery-band/

Sunday 13th August: (2:00pm)

https://www.marinetheatre.com/grimethorpe-colliery-band/

Monday 14th August: (7:00pm)

https://weymouthpavilion.com/shows/grimethorpe-by-the-seaside/

Tuesday 15th August: (7.30pm)

https://www.shanklintheatre.com/events/grimethorpe_colliery_band_2/details.aspx

Wednesday 16th August: (7.30pm)

https://thekingshall.com/event/grimethorpe-colliery-band/