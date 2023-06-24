                 

Garry Cutt to lead Halle Brass

One of the banding movement's most respected conductors will take to the stage next month to direct Halle Brass.

Garry Cutt
  Garry Cutt will lead Halle Brass in the evening concert

Saturday, 24 June 2023

        

Conductor Garry Cutt will swap the brass band concert stage for the classical brass ensemble one next month as he leads Halle Brass at a special event at Rivington Terraced Gardens.

The critically acclaimed 12-piece ensemble from renowned orchestra based at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester will perform the evening 'Halle on the Hill' concert on Friday 28th July with a programme designed to appeal to a family audience.

Connection

Halle Brass is made up of some of the finest brass performers in the UK — a number such as principal trumpet, Gareth Small, trombonists Katy Jones, Rosalyn Davies, Kyle MacCorquodale and tuba, Ewan Easton MBE all with a proud brass band connection.

Rivington Terraced Gardens is regarded as one of the gems of the North West — originally developed between 1905 and 1925 for 'The King of Sunlight', the millionaire soap magnate Lord Leverhulme, by the celebrated landscape architect Thomas Mawson.

Restored

Although the original house was demolished and the 45 acres of gardens left to the forces of nature, the landscape has now been conserved and is being carefully restored to its original glory — including the great lawn and tennis lawn where the concert will be held.

The Gardens now host numerous events — from a 'Heritage Ball' and 'Festival of Light' to concerts that attract large audiences who are encouraged to bring picnics to enjoy as the music is performed.

Honour

"It's a real honour to be asked and I am really looking forward to it,"Garry told 4BR. "The brass section of the Halle is regarded as one of the finest in the world, and having heard them so many times at Bridgewater Hall you can understand why.

To be asked also means a great deal for me as a conductor and it will be a pleasure to bring the baton down on an ensemble with these superb musicians."

He added: "The programme will include William Walton and Peter Warlock to Gershwin and Duke Ellington and even James Bond and Queen, so it will have something for everyone — including I hope lots of brass band fans."

To be asked also means a great deal for me as a conductor and it will be a pleasure to bring the baton down on an ensemble with these superb musiciansGarry Cutt

Further information:


Halle on the Hill
Rivington Terraced Gardens
Friday 28th July
6.15pm — 9.30pm

Further details: https://www.rivingtonterracedgardens.org.uk/whats-on/halle-on-the-hill/

        

