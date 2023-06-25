                 

The real Brassed Off...

There is a chance to hear from the director and to explore the real inspirations and lasting challenges faced by the communities behind the Brassed Off film.

Brassed Off
  The film will be preceded by a Q&A session with director Mark Herman

Sunday, 25 June 2023

        

There is a wonderful opportunity to find out more about the film 'Brassed Off' in London on Monday evening (26th June — 5.30pm).

Director

It will be held at the Genesis Cinema on Mile End Road (E1 4UJ) and will see a Question & Answer session with its director Mark Herman, as well as an informal discussion about the film and the social and political connections that still resonate in the communities that it reflected.

That will be undertaken by musicologist Jack Goldstein who has written and lectured extensively on contemporary music and political issues, alongside Nicola Field, an original member of Lesbians & Gays Support the Miners, whose own story of support for the mining communities in south Wales was represented in the film 'Pride'.

The film will then be shown at 6.20pm.

The importance of the film in its social and political context has not waned in any way. Behind the obvious stereotypes there is a deep and lasting honesty about it — dark and telling even a quarter of a century after it was first shownJack Goldstein

Not waned

Speaking to 4BR about the event, Jack said: "The importance of the film in its social and political context has not waned in any way. Behind the obvious stereotypes there is a deep and lasting honesty about it — dark and telling even a quarter of a century after it was first shown. 'Get Real' is an apt title explore the reality of the film's inspiration.

Having Mark Herman with us will add to that and I also hope to explore some of the issues that underpin a glorious film in my discussion with Nicolas. We hope to see as many people there as possible for what promises to be a great evening."

To enjoy

'Get Real'
Brassed Off
Monday 26th June
5.30pm (film starts at 6.20pm)

Genesis Cinema
93-95 Mile End Road
London
E1 4UJ

        

