Tredegar develops composer connections

The Welsh champion continues to work with six composers as part of its project with the Vale of Glamorgan Contemporary Music Festival.

Welsh champion Tredegar recently welcomed back three of the composers they are working with on an innovative project linked to their appearance at the Vale of Glamorgan Contemporary Music Festival in September.

The band has teamed up with award-winning composer David Roche to help mentor the six writers in their development of new works for the brass band medium.

David, whose own work 'Practice Patience' was performed at the recent Mostly Modern Festival in Saratoga Springs in New York State, flew back to Wales to link up with Rhiannon Barber, Hannah Paloma Ratigan and Florence Anna Maunders (l-r) on their latest visit to hear their compositions performed.

Alongside Tim Collett, Lucy McPhee and Francesca Simmons (whose works were also performed on the night), the compositions will be recorded by the band prior to their appearance at the festival where they will perform a concert of contemporary works at St David's Hall on 22nd September.

Each of the composers has brought their own identity to the pieces and that has strengthened on each visit Mentor, David Roche, composer

"It was another great visit to hear the band play through the latest updates,"David told 4BR. "Each of the composers has brought their own identity to the pieces and that has strengthened on each visit."

Ian Porthouse agreed: "It's been so engaging to link with the composers on their pieces. Each offers very different soundscapes and challenges, but its great to work through the challenges and opportunities the six have been exploring."

At the concert the band will also give the world premiere of David Roche's own new work for brass band as well as that from American composer and Bramwell Tovey's 'Nine Daies Wonder' with solo violinist Mark Fewer.