                 

*
banner

News

Tredegar develops composer connections

The Welsh champion continues to work with six composers as part of its project with the Vale of Glamorgan Contemporary Music Festival.

composers
  Ian Posthouse welcomed David Roche, Rhiannon Barber, Hannah Paloma Ratigan and Florence Anna Maunders to the rehearsal.

Tuesday, 27 June 2023

        

Welsh champion Tredegar recently welcomed back three of the composers they are working with on an innovative project linked to their appearance at the Vale of Glamorgan Contemporary Music Festival in September.

The band has teamed up with award-winning composer David Roche to help mentor the six writers in their development of new works for the brass band medium.

Return

David, whose own work 'Practice Patience' was performed at the recent Mostly Modern Festival in Saratoga Springs in New York State, flew back to Wales to link up with Rhiannon Barber, Hannah Paloma Ratigan and Florence Anna Maunders (l-r) on their latest visit to hear their compositions performed.

Alongside Tim Collett, Lucy McPhee and Francesca Simmons (whose works were also performed on the night), the compositions will be recorded by the band prior to their appearance at the festival where they will perform a concert of contemporary works at St David's Hall on 22nd September.

Each of the composers has brought their own identity to the pieces and that has strengthened on each visitMentor, David Roche, composer

Great visit

"It was another great visit to hear the band play through the latest updates,"David told 4BR. "Each of the composers has brought their own identity to the pieces and that has strengthened on each visit."

Ian Porthouse agreed: "It's been so engaging to link with the composers on their pieces. Each offers very different soundscapes and challenges, but its great to work through the challenges and opportunities the six have been exploring."

At the concert the band will also give the world premiere of David Roche's own new work for brass band as well as that from American composer and Bramwell Tovey's 'Nine Daies Wonder' with solo violinist Mark Fewer.

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brass at the Seaside

Brass at the Seaside

June 27 • There is a great opportunity to enjoy plenty of great brass band music making in Lytham St Anne's next month with the BBE Brass Foundations team.

Isobel Daws

Isobel Daws claims trombone role in Luxembourg

June 27 • Isobel Daws has just secured the role of solo trombone with the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra.

composers

Tredegar develops composer connections

June 27 • The Welsh champion continues to work with six composers as part of its project with the Vale of Glamorgan Contemporary Music Festival.

Wetherby

The Drovers return for march and hymn contest

June 27 • 15 bands will compete at the Drovers Contest in Wetherby this weekend.

What's on »

Mereside Brass -

Friday 30 June • St Luke's Church. Starion Road. Goostrey. Cheshire CW4 8PE

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band - Brass for YAS Charity Summer Concert

Saturday 1 July • St Austin's Theatre, 4 Wentworth Terrace, Wakefield WF1 3QN

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 2 July • St Mary's Church . 346 Lewisham High St, . London SE13 6LE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Flixton Band

Sunday 2 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 3 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Vacancies »

Lindley Band

June 27 • 2nd or 3rd CORNET PLAYER required to complete our friendly team, under the leadership of our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We enjoy a balance of good engagements and contests, and rehearse Monday and Wednesday nights, 8 to 10pm, in our own bandroom.

Harlow Brass Band

June 27 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

wantage silver band

June 26 • Wantage Band (L&SC Champ Section) led by new MD Chris King, are looking to appoint a first class Eb Bass player. Rehearsals every Wed 8pm and Sun 7:30pm at WSB HQ OX12 8FR. The band are looking forward to many great engagements in the coming months!

Pro Cards »

Rob Nesbitt

BSc, PG Cert. Ed.
Cartoonist , illustrator, writer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top