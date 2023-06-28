Kirkintilloch pay musical tribute to much missed stalwart

The Kirkintilloch Band has paid a wonderful musical tribute to honour the life and dedication to their band of the late Willie Tennant.

There was a wonderful evening of celebration held in Paisley on the weekend, as the life of Willie Tennant, and the contribution he made to the Scottish brass band movement through his connection with the Kirkintilloch Band, was marked.

Willie, who passed away aged 92 in June 2021, had a lifelong connection with the band — 84 years from the time that he first joined on tenor horn.

Over the years with friends and colleagues he provided a cast iron backbone to its administration and music making, including five Scottish Championships and a Grand Shield title, as well as seeing the band perform at the British Open and European Championships.

On the evening, the current band, conducted by Hedley Benson, performed to a capacity audience that included many former members and friends of the organisation.

Musical tastes

The music reflected Willie's own tastes — from the opening 'Valaisia Variants' to 'A London Overture' and 'Deep Harmony', to the very appropriate 'Local Hero' film music. There was different genres to enjoy from Judy Garland and Dave Brubeck to the band's signature march, 'Special K' by Alan Fernie.

It was remarked that Willie would have surely have been delighted to have heard the fine soloists on show, with Dave Prentice, Alan Wardrope, Andy Robson, Murdo Campbell of the current generation with the young rising star Ruaridh Prentice of the next.

In Memoriam tribute

Video tributes came from across the globe, yet it was the musical one in the form of Andrew Duncan's evocative new composition 'In Memoriam', commissioned by the band for the event, that moved people to tears.

A fine tribute from Willie's son, Ronnie, preceded the final item 'An American Trilogy', conducted by younger son, Raymond, who has conducted Kirkintilloch with considerable success over the years.

Fitting

The encore 'Moray Firth' sent the audience off into the Paisley night with a spring in its step — just as Willie would have liked.

The concert, which also raised funds for Alzheimer Scotland, was compered impeccably by Frank Renton, whose pre-recorded video introductions to each piece gave both a great insight into his own close relationship with Kirkintilloch Band and a fitting tribute to one of the finest servants any banding organisation has ever had.

Images: James Murray