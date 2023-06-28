                 

*
banner

News

Kirkintilloch pay musical tribute to much missed stalwart

The Kirkintilloch Band has paid a wonderful musical tribute to honour the life and dedication to their band of the late Willie Tennant.

kIRKINTILLOCH
  The band took the applause from a packed audience in Paisley.

Wednesday, 28 June 2023

        

There was a wonderful evening of celebration held in Paisley on the weekend, as the life of Willie Tennant, and the contribution he made to the Scottish brass band movement through his connection with the Kirkintilloch Band, was marked.

Willie, who passed away aged 92 in June 2021, had a lifelong connection with the band — 84 years from the time that he first joined on tenor horn.

Over the years with friends and colleagues he provided a cast iron backbone to its administration and music making, including five Scottish Championships and a Grand Shield title, as well as seeing the band perform at the British Open and European Championships.

On the evening, the current band, conducted by Hedley Benson, performed to a capacity audience that included many former members and friends of the organisation.

Musical tastes

The music reflected Willie's own tastes — from the opening 'Valaisia Variants' to 'A London Overture' and 'Deep Harmony', to the very appropriate 'Local Hero' film music. There was different genres to enjoy from Judy Garland and Dave Brubeck to the band's signature march, 'Special K' by Alan Fernie.

It was remarked that Willie would have surely have been delighted to have heard the fine soloists on show, with Dave Prentice, Alan Wardrope, Andy Robson, Murdo Campbell of the current generation with the young rising star Ruaridh Prentice of the next.

it was the musical one in the form of Andrew Duncan's evocative new composition 'In Memoriam', commissioned by the band for the event, that moved people to tears4BR

In Memoriam tribute

Video tributes came from across the globe, yet it was the musical one in the form of Andrew Duncan's evocative new composition 'In Memoriam', commissioned by the band for the event, that moved people to tears.

A fine tribute from Willie's son, Ronnie, preceded the final item 'An American Trilogy', conducted by younger son, Raymond, who has conducted Kirkintilloch with considerable success over the years.

Fitting

The encore 'Moray Firth' sent the audience off into the Paisley night with a spring in its step — just as Willie would have liked.

The concert, which also raised funds for Alzheimer Scotland, was compered impeccably by Frank Renton, whose pre-recorded video introductions to each piece gave both a great insight into his own close relationship with Kirkintilloch Band and a fitting tribute to one of the finest servants any banding organisation has ever had.

Images: James Murray

        

TAGS: Kirkintilloch

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Eikanger

Government Minister appointment for former Eikanger Bjorsvik board member

June 28 • Lubna Jaffrey has been appointed the Minster for Culture and Equality in the Norwegian Government.

Blackboard

Arts Council England announce reduction in Music Hubs

June 28 • There will be a major fall in the number of Music Hubs in England from September 2024 as the Department of Education looks to secure better strategic collaboration and opportunities.

Newstead Brass

Newstead add to conducting team

June 28 • Matthew Ludford-King joins the musical team at Newstead Brass.

British Army

The best of British red, white and blue...

June 28 • The musicians of the British Army brass bands have been putting on a global show of their talents of late...

What's on »

Mereside Brass -

Friday 30 June • St Luke's Church. Starion Road. Goostrey. Cheshire CW4 8PE

Lofthouse2000 Brass Band - Brass for YAS Charity Summer Concert

Saturday 1 July • St Austin's Theatre, 4 Wentworth Terrace, Wakefield WF1 3QN

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 2 July • St Mary's Church . 346 Lewisham High St, . London SE13 6LE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Flixton Band

Sunday 2 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 3 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

Vacancies »

Concert Brass Poynton

June 28 • Concert Brass Poynton: No Contesting Not a learners Band. We rehearse on Wednesday Evenings between 8.00 to 10.00pm (with a short comfort break and cup of tea at 9.00pm). Our rehearsal room is alongside its Car Park at 220 Park Lane Poynton SK12 1RQ.

Lindley Band

June 27 • 2nd or 3rd CORNET PLAYER required to complete our friendly team, under the leadership of our very experienced MD Alan Widdop. We enjoy a balance of good engagements and contests, and rehearse Monday and Wednesday nights, 8 to 10pm, in our own bandroom.

Harlow Brass Band

June 27 • Seeking a MUSICAL DIRECTOR - We are a friendly, non-contesting band who play to a good standard. We hold our own Spring and Christmas concerts and provide entertainment at various local events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Duncan A. Beckley

BA, MA
Conductor, adjudicator, band trainer and teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top