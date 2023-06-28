Arts Council England announce reduction in Music Hubs

There will be a major fall in the number of Music Hubs in England from September 2024 as the Department of Education looks to secure better strategic collaboration and opportunities.

Arts Council England (ACE) has confirmed that the number of Music Hubs in England will be reduced from 116 to 43 from September 2024.

It follows a final round of consultation with the new set up being published by ACE showing a number of geographical changes.

Reasoning

The Department for Education has stated that its reasoning for the reduction is to secure better strategic collaboration across larger areas that will improve the quality, breadth, and consistency of musicâ€¯education.

It is also hoped that the new set up will see Hubs able to attract high quality leaders and board members as well as identifying new ways of generating income.

It is also hoped that the new structure will offer broader support, collaboration, learning and career development for the music education workforce, more opportunities for research, innovation and exploration and enhance the understanding of the quality and impact of music education on the lives of children and young people.

The DfE has stated that the new structure does not mean fewer organisations being involved with Music Hub partnerships, although new Hubs will probably comprise several delivery organisations.

They admitted that whilst some organisations may choose to merge, a majority are likely to continue to operate independently under the governance of the larger Hubs.

Concerns

Funding for Hubs which has been in place since 2012, will remain the same until the end of the 2024/25 academic year. Those organisations wishing to become Hubs under the new structure can apply form 17th July, with the new organisations announced in April 2024.

The Musicians' Union has raised concerns, stating that: "While the opportunities presented in the rationale sound positive, the backdrop is long-term under-funding and a demoralised workforce often on low pay and precarious contracts."