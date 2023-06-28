                 

Government Minister appointment for former Eikanger Bjorsvik board member

Lubna Jaffrey has been appointed the Minster for Culture and Equality in the Norwegian Government.

Eikanger
  Lubna Jaffrey has been appointed as Minister of Culture and Equality in the Norwegian Government.

Wednesday, 28 June 2023

        

Norwegian champion Eikanger Bjorsvik has offered its congratulations to its former board member Lubna Jaffrey who has been appointed as Minister of Culture and Equality in the current Norwegian Government.

Royal appointment

The appointment in the Labour Party government led by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was confirmed through the office of HM King Harald V at the Royal Palace in Oslo. She was accepted into the role in a meeting with the monarch before making a press appearance with her family.

Lubna Jaffrey was a member of Eikanger's board up to February 2020, who helped enhance the band's role in marketing, profile and cultural strengthening before stepping down due to her appointment of a role in the local Bergen Council.

Warmest congratulations

Eikanger-Bjørsvik spokesperson told 4BR: "We offer our warmest congratulates to Lubna on entering this very important position, and we are sure she will be a brilliant minister for benefit of everyone involved in culture and equality in Norway."

        

