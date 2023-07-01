Hutchinson and Farr to help round off IBBSS course

Tom Hutchinson and Owen Farr will feature in the free end of course concert at the International Brass Band Summer School in Swansea in August.

Details have been announced of the free Gala Concert which will close the 2023 International Brass Band Summer School (IBBSS) in Swansea in August.

The course, under the direction of Black Dyke Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Childs will see delegates from across the banding world enjoy a full week of tuition, rehearsals and plenty of no-playing activities at the Swansea University, Bay Campus from 31st July — 5th August.

Free concert

It will be rounded of by the free event at the Great Hall on the campus on Friday 4th August, (7.00pm).

The concert will feature programmes by the Symphony and Cardinal Bands and will include the classic overtures 'Italian Girl in Algiers' and 'Poet and Peasant', balanced against brass band favourites such as Peter Graham's 'Shine as the Light' and Paul Lovatt-Cooper's new work 'Above and Beyond'.

Wonderful music by John Rutter will offer an ensemble counterpoint to the featured soloists — Cory star Tom Hutchinson and horn virtuoso, Owen Farr.

Superb week

Speaking about the course, Prof Childs told 4BR: "The Great Hall offers a wonderful venue for a concert to round off what we know will be another superb week of music making.

I can't wait to start work with the delegates — many of whom return reach year now as the wonderful friends. The concert has also become a popular attraction for the local banding community, so it is always great to be back 'home'!"

Thanks

Prof Childs added: "With so much to offer thanks our principal partner Geneva, as well as the continued support from World of Brass, Rath Trombones, Adams Percussion, Denis Wick, Brass Band World and Kapitol Promotions the 2023 course is sure to be another week of brilliant music making."

Find out more

https://ibbss.com/

There are still a few places available on the 2023 course:

Contact Alison Childs, alison4horn@btinternet.com

Concert details:

Gala Concert:

Friday 4th August (7.00pm)

Great Hall

Swansea University Bay Campus,

SA1 8EP